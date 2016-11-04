 GBase - the gamer's base
    
News

Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare - Patch behebt zahlreiche Fehler

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Call of Duty - Infinite WarfareFür Activisions Ego-Shooter Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare steht ein neuer Patch zum Download bereit, der sich zahlreicher Fehler und Probleme annimmt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed a bug where the High Score challenge wasn't working properly
  • Allow for the loadout menu to scroll to the top when reaching the bottom of the menu
  • Adding popup when trying to equip a streak when all streaks are already full
  • Fixed a bug where the Steel Dragon would penetrate a player using Bull Charge
  • When using the Scarab, friendly names were not appearing. This has been fixed
  • Fixed for a bug where the player in first place would appear cloaked in the Winners Circle
  • Fixed a bug where in MP splitscreen, the health bar of the second player wouldn't decrease during a killcam. This has been resolved
  • Fixed an issue where the stats of your last match were always followed by a 0 in the Performance tab. This has been fixed to remove the 0.
12 Jan 2017 @ 14:46
0
Weitere News
Screenshots
Call-of-Duty---Infinite-Warfare
Call-of-Duty---Infinite-Warfare
Mehr Shots (8)
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
4 November 2016
Hersteller:
Infinity Ward

Publisher:
Activision Blizzard
Game-Abo:
  