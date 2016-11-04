GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare - Patch behebt zahlreiche Fehler
Für
Activisions
Ego-Shooter
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
steht
ein neuer Patch
zum Download bereit, der sich zahlreicher Fehler und Probleme annimmt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed a bug where the High Score challenge wasn't working properly
Allow for the loadout menu to scroll to the top when reaching the bottom of the menu
Adding popup when trying to equip a streak when all streaks are already full
Fixed a bug where the Steel Dragon would penetrate a player using Bull Charge
When using the Scarab, friendly names were not appearing. This has been fixed
Fixed for a bug where the player in first place would appear cloaked in the Winners Circle
Fixed a bug where in MP splitscreen, the health bar of the second player wouldn't decrease during a killcam. This has been resolved
Fixed an issue where the stats of your last match were always followed by a 0 in the Performance tab. This has been fixed to remove the 0.
Daniel Boll
am 12 Jan 2017 @ 14:46
Tweet
0
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries
Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Sabotage-DLC erscheint im Januar
CoD - MW Remastered: Dezember-Update
CoD - Infinite Warfare: CoD-Caster erweite..
CoD - Infinite Warfare: Patches
CoD - MW Remastered: Anforderungen
CoD - Infinite Warfare: Will 70 GB Speicher
(Upd) CoD - Infinite Warfare: Beta-News
(Upd) CoD - MW Remastered: Wieder gekürzt
CoD - Infinite Warfare: Zombiemodus enthül..
CoD: Neuer Teil & Modern Warfare Remastered
Komplettlösung/Walkthrough
Mehr Shots
(8)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
4 November 2016
Hersteller
:
Infinity Ward
Publisher
:
Activision Blizzard
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt