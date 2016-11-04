GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
CoD - Infinite Warfare: CoD-Caster erweitert
Ein jüngst erschienener
neuer Patch
erweitert CoD-Caster, den Kommentatorenmodus von
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
, mit einer Drohnen-Verfolgerkamera. Das Hauptspiel profitiert allerdings auch von zahlreichen Verbesserungen. Nachfolgend listen wir beispielhaft die PC-spezifischen Punkte auf:
Fixed an issue where users with long usernames would overflow out of the boundaries of the match loading screen
Fixed a bug where a user could exceed the 10 point Loadout limit
Fixed a bug where special characters in a username would cause stuttering for other players
Fixed the keybind option for Taunts in Winner's Circle
Fix for a framerate hitch that causes audio issues when a player progresses from one level to the next in SP
Added mouse support to the lobby member slide feature
Fixed a bug when text and voice communications were set to "block", text communications were still displayed
Fixed a bug where the game stop responding if a player switched from windowed to full screen
Fixed a bug where multiple keybinds are getting unbound if a player uses the Copy Keys from mode to mode
Fixed an issue where PC buttons will briefly display the old help buttons when disabling a gamepad
Daniel Boll
am 02 Dez 2016 @ 14:06
Tweet
0
Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
SCUM
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
CoD - Infinite Warfare: Patches
CoD - MW Remastered: Anforderungen
CoD - Infinite Warfare: Will 70 GB Speicher
(Upd) CoD - Infinite Warfare: Beta-News
(Upd) CoD - MW Remastered: Wieder gekürzt
CoD - Infinite Warfare: Zombiemodus enthül..
CoD: Neuer Teil & Modern Warfare Remastered
Mehr Shots
(8)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
4 November 2016
Hersteller
:
Infinity Ward
Publisher
:
Activision Blizzard
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt