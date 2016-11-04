 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare

CoD - Infinite Warfare: CoD-Caster erweitert

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Ein jüngst erschienener neuer Patch erweitert CoD-Caster, den Kommentatorenmodus von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, mit einer Drohnen-Verfolgerkamera. Das Hauptspiel profitiert allerdings auch von zahlreichen Verbesserungen. Nachfolgend listen wir beispielhaft die PC-spezifischen Punkte auf:
  • Fixed an issue where users with long usernames would overflow out of the boundaries of the match loading screen
  • Fixed a bug where a user could exceed the 10 point Loadout limit
  • Fixed a bug where special characters in a username would cause stuttering for other players
  • Fixed the keybind option for Taunts in Winner's Circle
  • Fix for a framerate hitch that causes audio issues when a player progresses from one level to the next in SP
  • Added mouse support to the lobby member slide feature
  • Fixed a bug when text and voice communications were set to "block", text communications were still displayed
  • Fixed a bug where the game stop responding if a player switched from windowed to full screen
  • Fixed a bug where multiple keybinds are getting unbound if a player uses the Copy Keys from mode to mode
  • Fixed an issue where PC buttons will briefly display the old help buttons when disabling a gamepad
Daniel Boll am 02 Dez 2016 @ 14:06
0
Screenshots
Call-of-Duty---Infinite-Warfare
Call-of-Duty---Infinite-Warfare
Mehr Shots (8)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
4 November 2016
Hersteller:
Infinity Ward

Publisher:
Activision Blizzard
Game-Abo:
  