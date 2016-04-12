 GBase - the gamer's base
Dark Souls III - Patch 1.13 erscheint Karfreitag

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Dark Souls IIIFür den kommenden Karfreitag plant From Software die Freigabe eines neuen Patches für Dark Souls III. Der Lieferumfang soll eine neue Undead-Match-Arena namens "Round Plaza", diverse Spielbalance-Anpassungen und einige allgemeine Verbesserungen umfassen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed a bug where players could invade hosts during a boss fight
  • Fixed a bug where disabled items could be used
  • Fixed a bug where "Spear of the Church" would be summoned outside the boss battle area
  • Fixed a bug where red phantoms could be summoned after the appearance of a "Darkmoon Blade" or "Blue Sentinel"
  • Fixed a bug where Resins and Spell Buffs could be applied to unbuffable weapons
  • Up to a total of two "Darkmoon Blades" or "Blue Sentinels" can now be summoned during online multiplayer
  • When a white phantom dies during an invasion, the host will now be unable to summon subsequent white phantoms for a certain period of time (this change does not apply to covenant based invasions)
  • Increased the level range at which "Darkmoon Blades" and "Blue Sentinels" can be matched
Daniel Boll am 11 Apr 2017 @ 15:04
0
Genre:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
12 April 2016
Hersteller:
From Software

Publisher:
Bandai Namco
Game-Abo:
  