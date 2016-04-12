GBase - the gamer's base
Dark Souls III - Patch 1.13 erscheint Karfreitag
Für den kommenden Karfreitag plant
From Software
die Freigabe
eines neuen Patches
für
Dark Souls III
. Der Lieferumfang soll eine neue Undead-Match-Arena namens "Round Plaza", diverse Spielbalance-Anpassungen und einige allgemeine Verbesserungen umfassen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed a bug where players could invade hosts during a boss fight
Fixed a bug where disabled items could be used
Fixed a bug where "Spear of the Church" would be summoned outside the boss battle area
Fixed a bug where red phantoms could be summoned after the appearance of a "Darkmoon Blade" or "Blue Sentinel"
Fixed a bug where Resins and Spell Buffs could be applied to unbuffable weapons
Up to a total of two "Darkmoon Blades" or "Blue Sentinels" can now be summoned during online multiplayer
When a white phantom dies during an invasion, the host will now be unable to summon subsequent white phantoms for a certain period of time (this change does not apply to covenant based invasions)
Increased the level range at which "Darkmoon Blades" and "Blue Sentinels" can be matched
Daniel Boll
am 11 Apr 2017 @ 15:04
Dragon Quest Heroes II
GreedFall
Toukiden 2
