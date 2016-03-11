GBase - the gamer's base
Hitman - Februar-Update steht zum Download bereit
Ab heute ist
das Februar-Update
(Version: 1.9.1) für das Episoden-Abenteuer
Hitman
erhältlich. Folgende Verbesserungen dürft ihr erwarten:
Master Volume
We've fixed the known issue from 1.9.0 where adjusting the "Master Volume" option would have no effect on the VO of Diana or NPCs
Xbox One Issue
We've added a permanent solution to an issue that was introduced with the January Update that meant some players on Xbox One were unable to launch the game. We immediately found a workaround for this issue, but that is no longer required with this fix and the game will launch for all players without issue.
The Sapienza Trinity
We've made a back-end change that ensures this achievement/trophy can be unlocked when playing on Professional.
Heeeeere's Johnny
We've made a back-end change that ensures this challenge can be unlocked when using the Sapper's Axe.
The Perfectionist
We've made a back-end change that ensures this achievement/trophy can be unlocked when completing the requirements in the "Landslide" Bonus Mission.
Landslide Electrocution
We've fixed a rare crash issue that could occur when eliminating Marco Abiatti with a specific accident setup and using a Sniper Rifle.
Delicious Irony
We've made sure that the world's most nefarious assassin no longer dies of clumsiness, when climbing through a specific window in Hokkaido.
Alexander Boedeker
am 14 Feb 2017 @ 17:53
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries
Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
11 März 2016
Hersteller
:
Io-Interactive
Publisher
:
Square Enix
