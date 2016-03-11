 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Hitman - Februar-Update steht zum Download bereit

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
HitmanAb heute ist das Februar-Update (Version: 1.9.1) für das Episoden-Abenteuer Hitman erhältlich. Folgende Verbesserungen dürft ihr erwarten:

Master Volume
We've fixed the known issue from 1.9.0 where adjusting the "Master Volume" option would have no effect on the VO of Diana or NPCs

Xbox One Issue
We've added a permanent solution to an issue that was introduced with the January Update that meant some players on Xbox One were unable to launch the game. We immediately found a workaround for this issue, but that is no longer required with this fix and the game will launch for all players without issue.

The Sapienza Trinity
We've made a back-end change that ensures this achievement/trophy can be unlocked when playing on Professional.

Heeeeere's Johnny
We've made a back-end change that ensures this challenge can be unlocked when using the Sapper's Axe.

The Perfectionist
We've made a back-end change that ensures this achievement/trophy can be unlocked when completing the requirements in the "Landslide" Bonus Mission.

Landslide Electrocution
We've fixed a rare crash issue that could occur when eliminating Marco Abiatti with a specific accident setup and using a Sniper Rifle.

Delicious Irony
We've made sure that the world's most nefarious assassin no longer dies of clumsiness, when climbing through a specific window in Hokkaido.
Alexander Boedeker am 14 Feb 2017 @ 17:53
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
 		MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries
MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries
 		Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 24  Weitere anzeigen
Screenshots
Hitman
Hitman
Mehr Shots (4)
Videos

101 Trailer
Holiday Hoarders Trailer
The Season Finale Trailer
Season Finale Teaser Trailer
Episode 5 Colorado Launch Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
11 März 2016
Hersteller:
Io-Interactive

Publisher:
Square Enix
Game-Abo:
  