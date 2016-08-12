GBase - the gamer's base
No Man's Sky: Foundation-Patch
Nach längerer Pause steht nun
ein großer neuer Patch
zum polarisierenden Weltraum-Abenteuer
No Man's Sky
für PC und PlayStation 4 zur Verfügung. Die Version 1.1 hat den Untertitel "Foundation" und führt etwa Basenbau, gigantische Raumfrachter, neue Ressourcen sowie zahlreiche Verbesserungen ein. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed technology becoming instantly fully charged when repaired
Fixed ship appearing on incorrect pad in space station after loading
Added interactable objects that required certain tech to collect
Added shootable objects that require certain tech to mine
Rebalanced resource availability and technology charge requirements
Fixed initial game flow – where travelling to space too quickly after visiting the monolith could prevent the first atlas station notification appearing
Prevented player being prompted to scan for buildings before leaving the system after visiting the monolith
Prevented laser and melee attacks while in space from attempting to edit terrain
Improved calculation of resources received when mining terrain
Renamed Signal Scanners to Signal Boosters
Signal booster objects updated to search for playable bases, suit upgrade pods, and mineable resources
Und wer's noch nicht gesehen haben sollte: No Man's Sky kann derzeit
zum Sonderpreis
gekauft werden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI9PvjJJijY
Daniel Boll
am 28 Nov 2016 @ 13:54
Hellion
The Walking Dead - A New Frontier
The Other 99
