No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky: Foundation-Patch

Personal Computer Playstation 4 
Nach längerer Pause steht nun ein großer neuer Patch zum polarisierenden Weltraum-Abenteuer No Man's Sky für PC und PlayStation 4 zur Verfügung. Die Version 1.1 hat den Untertitel "Foundation" und führt etwa Basenbau, gigantische Raumfrachter, neue Ressourcen sowie zahlreiche Verbesserungen ein. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed technology becoming instantly fully charged when repaired
  • Fixed ship appearing on incorrect pad in space station after loading
  • Added interactable objects that required certain tech to collect
  • Added shootable objects that require certain tech to mine
  • Rebalanced resource availability and technology charge requirements
  • Fixed initial game flow – where travelling to space too quickly after visiting the monolith could prevent the first atlas station notification appearing
  • Prevented player being prompted to scan for buildings before leaving the system after visiting the monolith
  • Prevented laser and melee attacks while in space from attempting to edit terrain
  • Improved calculation of resources received when mining terrain
  • Renamed Signal Scanners to Signal Boosters
  • Signal booster objects updated to search for playable bases, suit upgrade pods, and mineable resources
Und wer's noch nicht gesehen haben sollte: No Man's Sky kann derzeit zum Sonderpreis gekauft werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI9PvjJJijY
Daniel Boll am 28 Nov 2016 @ 13:54
