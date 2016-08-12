 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Games
No Man's Sky - No Man's Sky: Patch 1.12 erschienen

Personal Computer Playstation 4 
No Man's SkyHello Games bessert mit dem Patch 1.12 einige Probleme und Fehler des kürzlich veröffentlichten Foundation-Updates (wir berichteten) zu No Man's Sky aus. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • [PC] We've enabled a temporary workaround for the SLI issues people are experiencing. If you are running in SLI, please disable TAA and the game should run. We are looking into a more permanent solution to this issue.
  • Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.
  • Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory.
  • Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).
  • [PC] Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.
Daniel Boll am 07 Dez 2016 @ 15:07
Genre:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin:
12 August 2016
Hersteller:
Hello Games

Publisher:
N/A
