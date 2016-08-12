GBase - the gamer's base
No Man's Sky: Patch 1.12 erschienen
Hello Games
bessert mit dem
Patch 1.12
einige Probleme und Fehler des kürzlich veröffentlichten Foundation-Updates (
wir berichteten
) zu
No Man's Sky
aus. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
[PC] We've enabled a temporary workaround for the SLI issues people are experiencing. If you are running in SLI, please disable TAA and the game should run. We are looking into a more permanent solution to this issue.
Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.
Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory.
Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).
[PC] Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.
Daniel Boll
am 07 Dez 2016 @ 15:07
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin
:
12 August 2016
Hersteller
:
Hello Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
