WWE 2K17: Patch ist da!
Zum aktuellen Wrestling-Spiel
WWE 2K17
ist nun nach dem 11 GB großen Day-One-Update ein weiterer, etwas über 3 GB großer Patch erschienen. Dieser soll zahlreiche Fehler und Unstimmigkeiten ausmerzen, die wir auch schon in unserem Test kritisierten. So soll es jetzt endlich möglich sein, bei Tag-Team-Kämpfen im WWE Universe beide Teammitglieder zu steuern. Auch der Fehler, der das Savegame zerstören konnte, wenn man eine Community-Kreation mit zu vielen eigenen Logos heruntergeladen hat, ist nun wohl behoben.
Daneben behebt der Patch auch zahlreiche kosmetische Feinheiten wie die sehr verhaltenen Zuschauerreaktionen beim Einzug von Bayley. Nachfolgend die vollständigen, englischsprachigen Patchnotes:
MAJOR
• Fixed an issue where downloading WWE Community Creations content with over 14 custom logos could cause save data issues
GAMEPLAY
• The alternate submission mini-game has been tuned to last longer. Limb Damage is now weighted more heavily in the mini-game. The penalty for incorrect button presses has also been removed
• Adjusted Alternate Submission AI for Hard and Legend Difficulty so that COM Superstars behave more human-like. COM Superstars now have a higher chance of a delayed response time to button input changes and also input the wrong button press with greater frequency
• Major Reversals no longer grant a buff to the reversing Superstar. The Major Reversal buff only minorly impacted in buffing Submission Offense and prevented players from receiving a more substantial buff by taunting after performing the Major Reversal. By removing the Major Reversal buff, players can now taunt after a Major Reversal and still get the benefits of a taunt buff
• Addressed several instances in which finisher stocks were not consumed correctly
• Fixed exploits with several moves that could not be reversed as well as with moves that didn't consume a reversal slot
• Superstars now correctly gain momentum when reversing a diving attack while grounded
• Fixed issues with the Escape Artist OMG! move not triggering properly
• Superstars can now reverse apron springboard attacks form the seated position
• Fixed an issue where performing various moves wasn't awarding momentum properly
• Superstars no longer lose a reversal stock when interrupted during a Charged Finisher by an apron-side grapple
• Addressed several warping issue that occurred when interacting with ladders or opponents on ladders
• COM Superstars will now leave the crowd area to attempt to stop an opponent from grabbing the briefcase during ladder matches
• A COM Superstar now recovers properly after receiving a minor head injury while in the crawling state
• Barricades no longer appear restored after another barricade has been broken through
• Addressed a framerate issue that could occur during pin attempts by the announce table
• Addressed clipping and collision issues that occur when fighting near the ramp and stage in custom arenas
• Fixed a visual issue that occurred when performing the King of Swing OMG! move with a custom Superstar
• Fixed an issue in which COM Superstars could get stuck and become unhittable during Triple Threat ladder matches
• Addressed a warping issue that could occur when grappling the referee during a match
• Diving onto an opponent lying on a ladder bridge will now cause the ladder bridge to collapse
• The bottom rope elimination gauge in Battle Royal and Royal Rumble matches has been tuned so that elimination triggers are now more accurate
• Improved framerate stability when breaking out of certain Superstars' entrances
• Fixed several moves where Superstars would sell the wrong injured body part after an opponent performed the move
• The elimination gauge no longer appears for a user in a Battle Royale match who is not involved in the elimination attempt
• Fixed an issue that occurred when attempting a strong strike against an opponent performing a reversal animation
• Addressed a framerate issue that occurred when holding a trash can in the backstage area
• Fixed an issue with Superstars colliding with the apron and receiving unintentional damage when performing a top rope move to a grounded opponent at ringside
ONLINE
• Improved the stability of the online experience
• Addressed an issue with missing info on the Player Info screen
• Fixed an issue that occurred when the host selected a COM slot in the lobby after the completion of a multi-man Private match
MyCAREER
• The user now receives a greater share of scheduled tag team matches while in the tag team division, making it easier to attain ally points
• Users are now less likely to encounter multiple consecutive weeks without a match scheduled for the MyCareer Superstar
• T-Shirt sales now start on Week 1 of May, after the tutorial has been completed
• Fixed an issue where the MyCareer Superstar didn't appear on the T-Shirt Sales screen if the attire in Options was set to ENTRANCE ATTIRE
• MyCareer-specific Superstars (e.g. Barron Blade, Jayden Jet, etc.) and MyCareer Invasion Superstars now have unique personality traits
• When already in a rivalry, the user can no longer schedule a call out promo against a different, non-rival Superstar
• The crowd is no longer unnaturally quiet in the opening cutscene
WWE UNIVERSE
• Addressed an issue in which additional match cards were added to a show card after editing a match card to be a title match
• Users are now able to manually switch control of tag partners in Universe matches
• Addressed a stability issue that could occur after deleting the Raw show without replacing it and proceeding to Tonight's Show
• Addressed an issue where a Custom Superstar could win a championship after a self-promotion promo
• The "Weeks Held" statistic now tracks properly regardless of the champion holding the title
• Fixed an issue in which rivalries featuring a custom tag team didn't remain active after creation
• Proceeding to the Highlight Reel no longer blocks the user from selecting "Next Match"
• Changes made by reassigning a championship to another Superstar will now save after exiting WWE Universe without the need to play or simulate a Universe match first
• Fixed an issue with saving changes made to a PPV Match Theme
• The third manager in a match with three managers is now playable
PROMO
• COM Superstars now use promo-specific abilities (Brawl, Taunt, Stare Down) during promos
• The crowd now reacts when Superstars use a promo-specific ability
• Adjusted the duration and volume of crowd chants during promos
VISUAL PRESENTATION
• Fixed an issue in which Alternate Attire Superstars did not appear properly during entrances
• Fixed an issue where audience members could float during a match
• Spotlights no longer appear on Superstars in daytime matches in the WrestleMania 31 arena
• Superstar entrance screen effects now display properly during shows that have a screen filter applied to the show
• Addressed a number of issues for clothing clipping into a Superstar's body
• Addressed an unnatural shine in certain Superstars' hair when observed on the main menu
• Fixed an issue with masks not displaying properly while in a backstage brawl
• Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's victory scene now displays properly after winning any match with Lesnar having Heyman equipped as a manager
• Multiple users are now able to access the Highlight Reel after a match
• JBL's championship entrance now triggers properly when a championship has been assigned to him Fixed an issue with Custom Superstars appearing motionless after winning a Championship Royal Rumble match
WWE CREATIONS – SUPERSTAR
• Fixed a number of issues related to applying hair dye
• Body art can now be applied below the elbow when applying body art on the left or right arms
• Fixed various issues where logos didn't display properly on creation parts that are intended for adding logos
• A DEFAULT option now exists in Face Photo Capture to reset the face
• Users now receive an attention prompt warning that using Face Photo Capture after making changes in Face Deformation will reset the facial structure
• Fixed compatibility issues when adding sideburns to a face photo-applied Superstar
• Fixed an issue where copied colors could revert if the color it was copied from was edited
• Color now applies correctly to mask designs
• Blemishes, Textures, and Wrinkles no longer reset after switching the body type
• Fixed warping and deformation issues with various long beards and goatees
• Hooded clothing and hair now layer correctly for WWE Superstars
• Body art can now be moved in the Edit Layers submenu
• The user can now adjust the Material option for wrestling tights
• Fixed an issue where alternate attire created for Ultimate Warrior '91 didn't appear on the Superstar select screen
WWE CREATIONS – ARENA
• The user can now modify logos when they are placed on the turnbuckle pads
• Addressed a collision issue that could allow Superstars to be able to walk over an invisible stage area
• Addressed hitching when entering or exiting various submenus
• Addressed a flickering texture issue when applying textures or patterns to the ramp or stage
• Fixed an issue with the setting of Movie Display failing to save properly
WWE CREATIONS – ENTRANCE
• Fixed an issue with intro motions failing to save correctly in Advanced Creation
WWE CREATIONS – VIDEO
• Fixed an issue where filters didn't function properly when previewing a video after applying a filter
• Bray Wyatt's "fireflies" lighting effects no longer appear in the ring or on the ramp
WWE COMMUNITY CREATIONS
• Fixed an issue where the lower part of a 1024x256 Logo wouldn't display properly when selecting to upload it
• Championships no longer appear distorted when selecting to upload them in WWE Community Creations
• Pyro effects now trigger in the proper location when viewing them
• Arena previews now appear clearly when observing them in Downloads
AUDIO
• Adjusted the crowd levels during various Superstars' entrances
• The ring announcer now properly announces team members' names before the team name for custom tag teams
• Commentary about managers will no longer trigger during matches with Superstars who do not have manager present in gameplay
• Addressed a timing issue with the crowd reaction during Bayley's entrance
• Pinfall counts can now be heard during steel cage matches
• Addressed several issues of menu sound effects not triggering throughout the title
• Chris Jericho's hometown is now announced correctly
• Fixed a voiceover issue in the trio entrance for Enzo Amore, Big Cass, and Carmella
• Addressed an issue where commentary at the end of promos would often get cut off
• Fixed an issue with the ring announcer not announcing MyCareer-specific Superstars' names correctly
DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT
• Added support for the WWE 2K17 Legends Pack downloadable content ahead of release.
• Apollo Crews' taunt audio now matches with the taunt animation during matches.
Tobias Kuehnlein
am 27 Okt 2016 @ 19:28
