GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
WWE 2K17 - Version 1.05 steht zum Download bereit
Visual Concepts
hat die Current-Gen-Ausgaben seiner aktuellen Wrestling-Simulation
WWE 2K17
in dieser Woche mit
einem weiteren Patch
versorgt. Einige der Verbesserungen lauten:
Chain wrestling can now be manually initiated in the early stage of a match by holding the right bumper (R1/RB) and pressing the grapple button (X/A)
Fixed a stability issue that occurred when selecting Cesaro with an Alternate Attire and entering a match
Fixed an issue with Superstars unintentionally picking up an opponent when attempting a ground grapple
Performing a wake up taunt will cause the opponent to face the taunting Superstar after getting up
Fixed an issue with Superstars performing diving charged finishers against a ringside opponent
Addressed an issue with OMG! moves improperly granting momentum to the attacker when reversed
Fixed an issue with the second player not being able to control both tag team partners in a two on two tag team match
Users are now able to trigger a bottom rope elimination when one is already ongoing during a Royal Rumble
Fixed an issue with COM Superstars not switching targets at appropriate moments in multi-man matches
Enziguri strikes now properly connect against a groggy opponent
Superstars no longer interrupt team members' finisher and finisher pin combos during 6-Man Elimination Tag matches
Den Changelog zum Patch 1.04, der uns bei der Berichterstattung irgendwie durch die Lappen gegangen ist, findet ihr übrigens
unter diesem Link
versteckt.
Alexander Boedeker
am 23 Dez 2016 @ 16:27
Tweet
0
Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
Marvel vs. Capcom - Infinite
Injustice 2
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
WWE 2K17: Dritter Patch
WWE 2K17: Patch ist da!
WWE 2K17: Patch unterwegs
Test: WWE 2K17
WWE 2K17: Riesiger Day-One-Patch
WWE 2K17: Infos zu den DLCs
WWE 2K17: Kein Showcase, viele Infos
WWE 2K17: NXT-Sammlerausgabe
WWE 2K17: Termin & Cover
WWE 2K17: Erscheint im Oktober
Review
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action - Beat 'em up
Release Termin
:
11 Oktober 2016
Hersteller
:
Visual Concepts
Publisher
:
2K Games
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt