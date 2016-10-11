 GBase - the gamer's base
    
oczko1 News

WWE 2K17 - Version 1.05 steht zum Download bereit

Playstation 4 Xbox one 
WWE 2K17Visual Concepts hat die Current-Gen-Ausgaben seiner aktuellen Wrestling-Simulation WWE 2K17 in dieser Woche mit einem weiteren Patch versorgt. Einige der Verbesserungen lauten:
  • Chain wrestling can now be manually initiated in the early stage of a match by holding the right bumper (R1/RB) and pressing the grapple button (X/A)
  • Fixed a stability issue that occurred when selecting Cesaro with an Alternate Attire and entering a match
  • Fixed an issue with Superstars unintentionally picking up an opponent when attempting a ground grapple
  • Performing a wake up taunt will cause the opponent to face the taunting Superstar after getting up
  • Fixed an issue with Superstars performing diving charged finishers against a ringside opponent
  • Addressed an issue with OMG! moves improperly granting momentum to the attacker when reversed
  • Fixed an issue with the second player not being able to control both tag team partners in a two on two tag team match
  • Users are now able to trigger a bottom rope elimination when one is already ongoing during a Royal Rumble
  • Fixed an issue with COM Superstars not switching targets at appropriate moments in multi-man matches
  • Enziguri strikes now properly connect against a groggy opponent
  • Superstars no longer interrupt team members' finisher and finisher pin combos during 6-Man Elimination Tag matches
Den Changelog zum Patch 1.04, der uns bei der Berichterstattung irgendwie durch die Lappen gegangen ist, findet ihr übrigens unter diesem Link versteckt.
Alexander Boedeker am 23 Dez 2016 @ 16:27
0
Artikel
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action - Beat 'em up
Release Termin:
11 Oktober 2016
Hersteller:
Visual Concepts

Publisher:
2K Games
Game-Abo:
  