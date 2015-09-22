GBase - the gamer's base
Blood Bowl II - Patch und weitere Rassen verfügbar
Cyanide
stattet sein Fantasy-Sportspiel
Blood Bowl II
mit zwei weiteren Rassen aus. Die Chaos Dwarfs (
Steam-Link
) und die Khemri (
Steam-Link
) schlagen mit jeweils 6,99 Euro zu Buche und stehen für alle Plattformen zum Kauf bereit. Außerdem wurde ein frischer Patch veröffentlicht, der folgende Neuerungen und Verbesserungen (Steam-Angaben) mit sich bringen soll:
Features:
The Khemri team is now available!
Chaos Dwarfs are now available!
2 new Starplayers are now available: Setekh (Khemri) and Zzharg Madeye (Chaos Dwarf).
New league option to ban stadium upgrades ("Enhancement" in the league options).
New competition option to pause a ladder.
New Competition feature to automatically launch a new season.
During a game, an icon has been added to display the current stadium upgrade.
More dice rolls are now displayed in the dice log: fans, initial weather, kick-off events, halfling chef, apothecary.
Bugfixes:
Fix of Diving Tackle log.
A team using the marketplace isn't a "new team" anymore. It can't pass the "new team only" filter.
The bretonnian blocker now properly displays a cutscene when Piling On.
Fix of the matchmaking not taking journeymen into account for some races.
Alexander Boedeker
am 15 Feb 2017 @ 17:09
Handball 17
Steep
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Sport
Release Termin
:
22 September 2015
Hersteller
:
Cyanide
Publisher
:
Focus Home Interactive
Game-Abo:
