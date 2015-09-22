 GBase - the gamer's base
    
oczko1 News

Blood Bowl II - Patch und weitere Rassen verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Blood Bowl IICyanide stattet sein Fantasy-Sportspiel Blood Bowl II mit zwei weiteren Rassen aus. Die Chaos Dwarfs (Steam-Link) und die Khemri (Steam-Link) schlagen mit jeweils 6,99 Euro zu Buche und stehen für alle Plattformen zum Kauf bereit. Außerdem wurde ein frischer Patch veröffentlicht, der folgende Neuerungen und Verbesserungen (Steam-Angaben) mit sich bringen soll:

Features:
  • The Khemri team is now available!
  • Chaos Dwarfs are now available!
  • 2 new Starplayers are now available: Setekh (Khemri) and Zzharg Madeye (Chaos Dwarf).
  • New league option to ban stadium upgrades ("Enhancement" in the league options).
  • New competition option to pause a ladder.
  • New Competition feature to automatically launch a new season.
  • During a game, an icon has been added to display the current stadium upgrade.
  • More dice rolls are now displayed in the dice log: fans, initial weather, kick-off events, halfling chef, apothecary.
Bugfixes:
  • Fix of Diving Tackle log.
  • A team using the marketplace isn't a "new team" anymore. It can't pass the "new team only" filter.
  • The bretonnian blocker now properly displays a cutscene when Piling On.
  • Fix of the matchmaking not taking journeymen into account for some races.
Alexander Boedeker am 15 Feb 2017 @ 17:09
0
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Sport
Release Termin:
22 September 2015
Hersteller:
Cyanide

Publisher:
Focus Home Interactive
Game-Abo:
  