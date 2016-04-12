 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III: Patch 1.09 in Kürze

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Für den kommenden Freitagmorgen plant From Software die Veröffentlichung eines neuen Dark-Souls-III-Patches. Die Version 1.09 wird unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mitbringen:
  • Updated multiplayer in the Painted World of Ariandel so that guests can also fight Sir Vilhelm.
  • Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would get trapped in the rocks.
  • Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would disappear/reappear in certain areas.
  • Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the character name is not displayed when locked on to Livid Pyromancer Dunnel.
  • Fixed an issue where it becomes impossible to progress further in the game because, Friede occasionally does not respawn as Blackflame Friede.
  • Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the Gravetender Greatwolf would not appear in the battle.
  • Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a crab enemy would float in the air if led to a certain location.
Daniel Boll am 22 Nov 2016 @ 14:37
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Nier Automata
Nier Automata
 		Little King's Story
Little King's Story
 		Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Artikel
Screenshots
Dark-Souls-III
Dark-Souls-III
Mehr Shots (7)
Videos

Launch Trailer
Embrace the Darkness Trailer
Das Feuer Schwindet - gamescom 2015 Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
12 April 2016
Hersteller:
From Software

Publisher:
Bandai Namco
Game-Abo:
  