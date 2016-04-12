GBase - the gamer's base
Dark Souls III: Patch 1.09 in Kürze
Für den kommenden Freitagmorgen plant
From Software
die Veröffentlichung eines neuen
Dark-Souls-III
-Patches. Die
Version 1.09
wird unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mitbringen:
Updated multiplayer in the Painted World of Ariandel so that guests can also fight Sir Vilhelm.
Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would get trapped in the rocks.
Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would disappear/reappear in certain areas.
Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the character name is not displayed when locked on to Livid Pyromancer Dunnel.
Fixed an issue where it becomes impossible to progress further in the game because, Friede occasionally does not respawn as Blackflame Friede.
Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the Gravetender Greatwolf would not appear in the battle.
Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a crab enemy would float in the air if led to a certain location.
Daniel Boll
am 22 Nov 2016 @ 14:37
0
Nier Automata
Little King's Story
Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
12 April 2016
Hersteller
:
From Software
Publisher
:
Bandai Namco
