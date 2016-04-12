GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Dark Souls III - Regulation-Patch 1.32 verfügbar
From Software
hat heute Mittag einen
serverseitigen Regulation-Patch
für
Dark Souls III
eingespielt. Die Version 1.32 hat unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen im Schlepptau:
Reduced damage of the light arrows fired by "Angels"
The sorcery "Hidden Body" is now effective against "Angels"
Reduced the damage of homing spears released from "Spear of the Church"
Reduced the amount of bonus absorption the "Spear of the Church" receives during 1vs2, 1vs3 and 1vs4 games (1vs1 is unaffected)
Reduced the amount of HP "Church Guardian" has during a 1vs1 match (1vs2, 1vs3 and 1vs4 are unaffected)
Increased damage and scaling of simple, crystal, fire, chaos, lightning, dark, deep and blessed infusions
Increased damage of raw infusions
Reduced damage and scaling of heavy infusions at lower weapon levels
Increased scaling of sharp infusions, and increased damage gain at high levels of dexterity
Reduced scaling of heavy infusions on lighter weapons
Die PC-Version ist derzeit
zum Sonderpreis erhältlich
.
Daniel Boll
am 05 Apr 2017 @ 13:38
Tweet
0
Dragon Quest Heroes II
GreedFall
Toukiden 2
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Finaler DLC The Ringed City im März (Updat..
Patch 1.11 mit PS4-Pro-Optimierung
Patch 1.10 erscheint Mittwoch
Dark Souls III: Patch 1.09 in Kürze
(Upd) Dark Souls III: Patch & Ashes-DLC
Dark Souls III: Patch 1.08 in Kürze
Dark Souls III: Balance-Patch
Dark Souls III: Season-Pass geplant
(Upd) Dark Souls III: 8 GB RAM nötig?
Dark Souls III: Editionen & Termin
10
von
13
Weitere anzeigen
First Look
Mehr Shots
(7)
Am Ende der Welt Trailer
Launch Trailer
Embrace the Darkness Trailer
Das Feuer Schwindet - gamescom 2015 Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
12 April 2016
Hersteller
:
From Software
Publisher
:
Bandai Namco
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt