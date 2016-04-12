 GBase - the gamer's base
Dark Souls III - Regulation-Patch 1.32 verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Dark Souls IIIFrom Software hat heute Mittag einen serverseitigen Regulation-Patch für Dark Souls III eingespielt. Die Version 1.32 hat unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen im Schlepptau:
  • Reduced damage of the light arrows fired by "Angels"
  • The sorcery "Hidden Body" is now effective against "Angels"
  • Reduced the damage of homing spears released from "Spear of the Church"
  • Reduced the amount of bonus absorption the "Spear of the Church" receives during 1vs2, 1vs3 and 1vs4 games (1vs1 is unaffected)
  • Reduced the amount of HP "Church Guardian" has during a 1vs1 match (1vs2, 1vs3 and 1vs4 are unaffected)
  • Increased damage and scaling of simple, crystal, fire, chaos, lightning, dark, deep and blessed infusions
  • Increased damage of raw infusions
  • Reduced damage and scaling of heavy infusions at lower weapon levels
  • Increased scaling of sharp infusions, and increased damage gain at high levels of dexterity
  • Reduced scaling of heavy infusions on lighter weapons
Die PC-Version ist derzeit zum Sonderpreis erhältlich.
Daniel Boll am 05 Apr 2017 @ 13:38
