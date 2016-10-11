GBase - the gamer's base
Gears of War 4 - März-Update spendiert Lobby-Verbesserungen
Gears of War 4
aus dem Hause
The Coalition
hat gestern einen weiteren Patch erhalten, der unter anderem zwei zusätzliche Karten freischaltet, die aber bis zum 14. März erst einmal nur den Besitzern eines Season-Passes über die Entwickler-Playlist zur Verfügung stehen. In knapp einer Woche werden beide Maps dann in die öffentliche Playlist umziehen. Außerdem sieht das März-Update
eine Reihe von Verbesserungen vor
, worunter beispielsweise auch eine den Matches vorgeschaltete Lobby zu finden ist.
Added Pre-Game Lobbies – including map voting – to Core and Competitive playlists.
Core and Competitive matches now auto-return to searching for a match upon match completion
Improvements to the performance of the Gnasher
Improved the King of the Hill rotation selections for Impact and Impact Dark
Player score is now retained when rejoining a Core/Competitive match in Progress
Matchmaking suspension notices are now more detailed and specific
Added ability to rebind Cycle Camera, Camera Modes in Spectator (Windows 10)
Zombie "Brains" dialogue no longer triggers when picking up or dropping the Fabricator
Added a fix for rare cases where a match could be stuck at the opening scoreboard
Fixed a very rare issue that could cause a Core or Competitive matches to end for all users
Fixed an exploit allowing energy to be teleported on War Machine
Other miscellaneous fixes and improvements
Alexander Boedeker
am 08 Mrz 2017 @ 15:09
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
11 Oktober 2016
Hersteller
:
The Coalition
Publisher
:
Microsoft
Game-Abo:
