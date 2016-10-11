 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Gears of War 4 - März-Update spendiert Lobby-Verbesserungen

Personal Computer Xbox one 
Gears of War 4Gears of War 4 aus dem Hause The Coalition hat gestern einen weiteren Patch erhalten, der unter anderem zwei zusätzliche Karten freischaltet, die aber bis zum 14. März erst einmal nur den Besitzern eines Season-Passes über die Entwickler-Playlist zur Verfügung stehen. In knapp einer Woche werden beide Maps dann in die öffentliche Playlist umziehen. Außerdem sieht das März-Update eine Reihe von Verbesserungen vor, worunter beispielsweise auch eine den Matches vorgeschaltete Lobby zu finden ist.
  • Added Pre-Game Lobbies – including map voting – to Core and Competitive playlists.
  • Core and Competitive matches now auto-return to searching for a match upon match completion
  • Improvements to the performance of the Gnasher
  • Improved the King of the Hill rotation selections for Impact and Impact Dark
  • Player score is now retained when rejoining a Core/Competitive match in Progress
  • Matchmaking suspension notices are now more detailed and specific
  • Added ability to rebind Cycle Camera, Camera Modes in Spectator (Windows 10)
  • Zombie "Brains" dialogue no longer triggers when picking up or dropping the Fabricator
  • Added a fix for rare cases where a match could be stuck at the opening scoreboard
  • Fixed a very rare issue that could cause a Core or Competitive matches to end for all users
  • Fixed an exploit allowing energy to be teleported on War Machine
  • Other miscellaneous fixes and improvements
Alexander Boedeker am 08 Mrz 2017 @ 15:09
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
 		Past Cure
Past Cure
 		Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
11 Oktober 2016
Hersteller:
The Coalition

Publisher:
Microsoft
Game-Abo:
  