 GBase - the gamer's base

Steep - Patch 1.02 jetzt für alle Plattformen verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
SteepAuch für Ubisofts Entwicklerstudios neigt sich die diesjährige Arbeitszeit langsam ihrem Ende entgegen. Bevor jedoch alle in den winterlichen Urlaub abtauchen, hat man noch den Patch 1.02 für alle Steep-Zielplattformen rausgehauen. Unter anderem werden folgende Fehler getilgt:
  • Fixed: Players get stuck on rocks when retrying a Challenge
  • Fixed: Customization of items resets to default when mixed between different types of items
  • Fixed: Invitational Challenges still marked as "New" even after completion
  • Fixed: Players still see other players next to them on the map even after they have moved on to other areas ("permanent players" issue)
  • Fixed: [XB1] Players who try to join/group with other players receive an error message
  • Fixed: Global Exploration will display 100% even if the user has not unlocked all Points of Interest
  • Fixed: A missing icon in the social notification when creating a coop session between two players
  • Fixed: Flickering icons and panels when the user moves RS on the menu after switching between Rider Tab or Profile and Progress Menu
  • Fixed: Starting the game at Break Point challenge with no music or sound effects
Mehr Infos findet ihr im vollständigen Changelog.

Alexander Boedeker am 23 Dez 2016 @ 16:14
