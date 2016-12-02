GBase - the gamer's base
Steep - Patch 1.02 jetzt für alle Plattformen verfügbar
Auch für
Ubisofts
Entwicklerstudios neigt sich die diesjährige Arbeitszeit langsam ihrem Ende entgegen. Bevor jedoch alle in den winterlichen Urlaub abtauchen, hat man noch den Patch 1.02 für alle
Steep
-Zielplattformen rausgehauen. Unter anderem werden folgende Fehler getilgt:
Fixed: Players get stuck on rocks when retrying a Challenge
Fixed: Customization of items resets to default when mixed between different types of items
Fixed: Invitational Challenges still marked as "New" even after completion
Fixed: Players still see other players next to them on the map even after they have moved on to other areas ("permanent players" issue)
Fixed: [XB1] Players who try to join/group with other players receive an error message
Fixed: Global Exploration will display 100% even if the user has not unlocked all Points of Interest
Fixed: A missing icon in the social notification when creating a coop session between two players
Fixed: Flickering icons and panels when the user moves RS on the menu after switching between Rider Tab or Profile and Progress Menu
Fixed: Starting the game at Break Point challenge with no music or sound effects
Mehr Infos findet ihr
im vollständigen Changelog
.
Alexander Boedeker
am 23 Dez 2016 @ 16:14
Handball 17
Steep
Trials of the Blood Dragon
