GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Titanfall 2 - Colony-Reborn-Patch & Schnupperphase
Von
Respawn Entertainment
kommt heute
ein neuer Patch
für
Titanfall 2
, der die aus Teil 1 bekannte Karte "Colony", aber auch die Assault-Rifle R-101 bietet. Obendrauf gibt's Spielbalance-Optimierungen und Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed bug in Angel City where embarking into your Titan in certain spots would lead to player death
Various fixes to improve overall movement
Various improvements to Pilot melee
Amped Wall fixes
Silence Pistols are now properly amped
Arc Grenades can now be thrown through the passable side of the Amped Wall.
Fixed issue with Inner Pieces so executed Pilot is facing the same way as the execution
Fixed some issues with weapon drops during executions
Fixed the sidearm dropping from the stim execution
Fixed 180 degree bug with executions.
Von heute bis zum kommenden Montag werden der Online-Modus, das Training und die Solomission "The Beacon" von Titanfall 2 übrigens kostenlos zugänglich sein. Die beiden letztgenannten Inhalte können auch nach der Trial-Phase dauerhaft Probe gezockt werden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCCckqclBoA
Daniel Boll
am 30 Mrz 2017 @ 12:35
Tweet
0
Raid: World War II
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
Past Cure
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Live-Fire-Modus angekündigt
Server-Patch mit Logging-Funktion
Titanfall 2: Gratisphase & DLC
Titanfall 2: Server-Patch verfügbar
Titanfall 2: PC-Patch & Sequelpläne
(Upd) Titanfall 2: USK-Fassung uncut
Titanfall 2: Details zur PC-Version
(Upd) Titanfall 2: Stresstest nicht für PC
Titanfall 2: Termin & Solomodus
(Upd) Titanfall 2: Enthüllungstermin & Tea..
Mehr Shots
(1)
Singleplayer Trailer
Multiplayer Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
28 Oktober 2016
Hersteller
:
Respawn Entertainment
Publisher
:
Electronic Arts
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt