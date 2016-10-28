 GBase - the gamer's base
Titanfall 2 - Colony-Reborn-Patch & Schnupperphase

Titanfall 2Von Respawn Entertainment kommt heute ein neuer Patch für Titanfall 2, der die aus Teil 1 bekannte Karte "Colony", aber auch die Assault-Rifle R-101 bietet. Obendrauf gibt's Spielbalance-Optimierungen und Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed bug in Angel City where embarking into your Titan in certain spots would lead to player death
  • Various fixes to improve overall movement
  • Various improvements to Pilot melee
  • Amped Wall fixes
  • Silence Pistols are now properly amped
  • Arc Grenades can now be thrown through the passable side of the Amped Wall.
  • Fixed issue with Inner Pieces so executed Pilot is facing the same way as the execution
  • Fixed some issues with weapon drops during executions
  • Fixed the sidearm dropping from the stim execution
  • Fixed 180 degree bug with executions.
Von heute bis zum kommenden Montag werden der Online-Modus, das Training und die Solomission "The Beacon" von Titanfall 2 übrigens kostenlos zugänglich sein. Die beiden letztgenannten Inhalte können auch nach der Trial-Phase dauerhaft Probe gezockt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCCckqclBoA
Daniel Boll am 30 Mrz 2017 @ 12:35
