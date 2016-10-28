GBase - the gamer's base
Titanfall 2: Server-Patch verfügbar
Am Freitagabend hat
Respawn Entertainment
einen serverseitigen Patch
zu seinem Shooter
Titanfall 2
aufgespielt, der insgesamt folgende Verbesserungen mit sich brachte:
Rebalanced Map Hack so that player locations will now pulse instead of always on. We'll continue to look into this boost and will modify it further if it continues to cause frustration.
Rebalanced Legion.
Rebalanced Tone.
Anti-Titan and Grenadier weapons once again restore ammo when embarking into your Titan.
Rebalanced Amped LMGs .
Last Titan Standing: Fixed an issue with bad start spawns on Exoplanet.
Last Titan Standing: Fixed an issue that was causing round 1 to start while people were still connecting.
Menus: Fixed an issue with camos that would result in players not being able to clear the "NEW" message.
You can now play Private Match Solo!
Daniel Boll
am 07 Nov 2016 @ 12:33
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
SCUM
The Signal From Tölva
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
28 Oktober 2016
Hersteller
:
Respawn Entertainment
Publisher
:
Electronic Arts
