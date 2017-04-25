GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - DOOM & The Flame in the Flood
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Dollar-Forever-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit 26 Titeln für 1,09 Euro. Mit dabei: Surfingers, The Dweller und Timberman.
GamersGate
Coffin Dodgers
(Steam-Code) für 2 Euro.
Gamesplanet
DOOM
(Steam-Code) für 14,99 Euro.
GOG
Layers of Fear
(DRM-frei) für 7,59 Euro.
Outlast
(DRM-frei) für 3,79 Euro.
STASIS
(DRM-frei) für 6,79 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Green Man Gaming
Tales Across Time
(Steam-Code) für 1,99 Euro. Der Preis gilt für registrierte Kunden!
Humble Store
Child of Light
(Uplay-Code) für 7,49 Euro.
Indie Gala
Monday-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit ORCS, Trianguluv und Unalive zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Brave Furries, Cards of Chaos, City Siege: Faction Island, RunningDead, Tiles, Toast Time, Vecitas und Z-Exemplar dazu.
IndieGameStand
Paranautical Activity: DAE
(Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
McGame
Patrizier IV: Gold
(Steam-Code) plus Port Royale 3: Gold für 11,99 Euro.
Steam
Battlepaths
für 0,49 Euro.
Medieval Engineers & Space Engineers
im Paket für 14,80 Euro. Early Access!
The Flame in the Flood
für 7,49 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Daniel Boll
am 25 Apr 2017 @ 13:19
Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers
4rename2345
Bejeweled 3
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
