Schnäppchen - DOOM & The Flame in the Flood

Global 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • Dollar-Forever-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit 26 Titeln für 1,09 Euro. Mit dabei: Surfingers, The Dweller und Timberman.
GamersGateGamesplanet
  • DOOM (Steam-Code) für 14,99 Euro.
GOGGreen Man Gaming
  • Tales Across Time (Steam-Code) für 1,99 Euro. Der Preis gilt für registrierte Kunden!
Humble StoreIndie Gala
  • Monday-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit ORCS, Trianguluv und Unalive zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Brave Furries, Cards of Chaos, City Siege: Faction Island, RunningDead, Tiles, Toast Time, Vecitas und Z-Exemplar dazu.
IndieGameStandMcGameSteam
Daniel Boll am 25 Apr 2017 @ 13:19
