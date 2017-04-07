 GBase - the gamer's base
News

Schnäppchen - Among the Sleep & The Silent Age

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle StarsGamersGateGroupees
  • Community-Bundle 8 mit Forgotten Heroes, Pixel Zombies: GME, The 2048 und Toilet Rush zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Humble StoreIndie Gala
  • Friday-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit A Girls Fabric Face, Bayou Island und Helium zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Bicyclism EP, FrightShow Fighter, JOLT (Early Access!), LOR (Early Access!), Monkey Land 3D, Super Mixtape (Early Access!) und Tacopocalypse dazu.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 07 Apr 2017 @ 14:16
0
