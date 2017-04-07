GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Among the Sleep & The Silent Age
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Metro Redux Bundle
(Steam-Code) für 5,99 Euro.
GamersGate
Anomaly 2
(Steam-Code) für 1,40 Euro.
Dead Effect
(Steam-Code) für 0,75 Euro.
The Silent Age
(Steam-Code) für 0,80 Euro.
Verdun
(Steam-Code) für 7,59 Euro.
Groupees
Community-Bundle 8
mit Forgotten Heroes, Pixel Zombies: GME, The 2048 und Toilet Rush zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Humble Store
Bis zu 66 Prozent Rabatt
auf die Call-of-Duty-Reihe.
Transformers: Devastation
(Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
Indie Gala
Friday-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit A Girls Fabric Face, Bayou Island und Helium zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Bicyclism EP, FrightShow Fighter, JOLT (Early Access!), LOR (Early Access!), Monkey Land 3D, Super Mixtape (Early Access!) und Tacopocalypse dazu.
Steam
Among the Sleep
für 3,74 Euro.
Cities: Skylines Collection
für 34 Euro.
Squad
für 18,49 Euro. Early Access! Bis Sonntagabend gratis spielbar.
Weitere Sonderangebote
am 07 Apr 2017 @ 14:16
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
