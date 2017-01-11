 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Schnäppchen - Battleborn, Borderlands 2 & Monkey Island

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle StarsDirect2DriveGamesplanetGreen Man GamingHumble Store
  • Overwhelmingly-Positive-Bundle mit Epic Battle Fantasy 4, Pony Island und Shantae and the Pirate's Curse zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 6,45 Euro gibt's Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Deadbolt und einige noch geheime Titel dazu. Und ab 9,46 Euro winken zusätzlich N++ sowie VA-11 Hall-A.
IndieGameStand
  • Venture Forth (DRM-frei & Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 11 Jan 2017 @ 13:09
0
