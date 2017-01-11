GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Battleborn, Borderlands 2 & Monkey Island
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Cities: Skylines: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 9,24 Euro.
Direct2Drive
Battleborn: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 19,50 Euro.
Borderlands: GotY-Edition
(Steam-Code) für 7,50 Euro. Bei Erwerb mit deutscher IP möglicherweise gekürzt!
Borderlands 2: GotY-Edition
(Steam-Code) für 7,50 Euro.
Duke Nukem Forever
(Steam-Code) für 4 Euro.
Mafia II: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 8 Euro.
Gamesplanet
Monkey Island 1: SE
(Steam-Code) für 2,49 Euro.
Green Man Gaming
World of Diving
(Steam-Code) für 7,99 Euro.
Humble Store
Overwhelmingly-Positive-Bundle
mit Epic Battle Fantasy 4, Pony Island und Shantae and the Pirate's Curse zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 6,45 Euro gibt's Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Deadbolt und einige noch geheime Titel dazu. Und ab 9,46 Euro winken zusätzlich N++ sowie VA-11 Hall-A.
IndieGameStand
Venture Forth
(DRM-frei & Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Steam
Ant War: Domination
für 0,50 Euro.
Banished
für 6,46 Euro.
Undertale
für 4,99 Euro.
The Forest
für 10,04 Euro. Early Access!
Daniel Boll
am 11 Jan 2017 @ 13:09
