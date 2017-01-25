GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Schnäppchen - Demonicon für 1 Euro, SWAT 4 & Wasteland 2
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
DSA: Demonicon
(Steam-Code) für 1 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 16:30 Uhr!
Direct2Drive
Guild of Dungeoneering
(Steam-Code) für 7,50 Euro.
GamersGate
Dark Souls III
(Steam-Code) für 30 Euro.
Yon Paradox
(Steam-Code) für 0,75 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Borderlands 2: GotY-Edition
(Steam-Code) für 9,95 Euro.
GOG
SWAT 3: TGotY-Edition
(DRM-frei) für 2,39 Euro.
SWAT 4: Gold
(DRM-frei) für 9,29 Euro. Kein Schnäppchen im klassischen Sinne, aber die einzige verfügbare offizielle Download-Version des Spiels überhaupt.
Green Man Gaming
Rise of the Triad
(Steam-Code) für 2,29 Euro, sofern ihr registrierter Kunde seid.
Groupees
Chicken in a Box
(DRM-frei & Steam-Code) mit Days Under Custody zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,75 US-Dollar gibt's Fast and Curious und ab 6,50 US-Dollar Cyber Chicken dazu.
Humble Store
F1 2016
(Steam-Code) für 29,99 Euro.
Tales from the Borderlands
(Steam- & Telltale-Code) für 5,74 Euro.
Indie Gala
Indie-Aftermath-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Gal-X-E, Let's Draw und Tick Tock Isle zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Defend Your Life, Demon Hearts, Double Cubes, Ghostship Aftermath, Rogue Port: Red Nightmare, UnderEarth, Videoball und Word Killer dazu.
Wasteland 2: DC
(Steam-Code) für 14,79 Euro.
Steam
Crypt of the NecroDancer
für 3,74 Euro.
Magicka 2 Collection
für 10,07 Euro.
Move or Die
für 7,49 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 25 Jan 2017 @ 13:45
Tweet
0
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Day of the Tentacle Remastered & Best-of-2..
Far Cry Primal & Just Dance 2017
Battleborn, Deponia Doomsday & Killing Flo..
Sniper Elite III, The Evil Within & WRC 6
The Flame in the Flood & Warhammer Vermint..
Brothers, Dark Souls III & One Piece
Just Cause 3 für 12,49 Euro
DiRT Showdown gratis & Watch_Dogs 2 für 40..
Mafia III, Rainbow Six Siege & The Crew
Battleborn, Borderlands 2 & Monkey Island
10
von
1330
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt