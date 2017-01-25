 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Schnäppchen - Demonicon für 1 Euro, SWAT 4 & Wasteland 2

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • DSA: Demonicon (Steam-Code) für 1 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 16:30 Uhr!
Direct2DriveGamersGateGamesrocketGOG
  • SWAT 3: TGotY-Edition (DRM-frei) für 2,39 Euro.
  • SWAT 4: Gold (DRM-frei) für 9,29 Euro. Kein Schnäppchen im klassischen Sinne, aber die einzige verfügbare offizielle Download-Version des Spiels überhaupt.
Green Man GamingGroupees
  • Chicken in a Box (DRM-frei & Steam-Code) mit Days Under Custody zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,75 US-Dollar gibt's Fast and Curious und ab 6,50 US-Dollar Cyber Chicken dazu.
Humble StoreIndie Gala
  • Indie-Aftermath-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Gal-X-E, Let's Draw und Tick Tock Isle zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Defend Your Life, Demon Hearts, Double Cubes, Ghostship Aftermath, Rogue Port: Red Nightmare, UnderEarth, Videoball und Word Killer dazu.
  • Wasteland 2: DC (Steam-Code) für 14,79 Euro.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 25 Jan 2017 @ 13:45
0
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 1330  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  