Schnäppchen - Fallout 4, Killing Floor 2 & Mafia III

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

GamersGateGamesplanetGroupees
  • Build a Bundle 30 (Steam-Code) mit Crash and Burn Racing, European Fishing, Fergus the Fly, Green Game: TimeSwapper, Jumping Tank, Medieval Battlefields: BE, Mystery Maze of Balthasar Castle und Red Crow Mysteries: Legion. Mindestpreis für alles: 3 US-Dollar.
Humble StoreIndie Gala
  • Artifex-Mundi-Bundle 5 (Steam-Code) mit Clockwork Tales, Grim Legends und Princess Isabella zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Demon Hunter 3, Eventide 2, Faces of Illusion, Grim Legends 2, Mind Snares, The Secret Order 3 und Vampire Legends dazu.
  • Killing Floor 2: Deluxe (Steam-Code) inkl. Between Me and The Night und Blockstorm für 18,49 Euro.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 30 Mrz 2017 @ 12:23
