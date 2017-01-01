GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Fallout 4, Killing Floor 2 & Mafia III
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
GamersGate
Deadly 30
(Steam-Code) für 0,75 Euro.
Gamesplanet
Fallout 4
(Steam-Code) für 21,99 Euro.
Monkey Island 2: SE
(Steam-Code) für 2,49 Euro.
Tales of Symphonia
(Steam-Code) für 4,49 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Groupees
Build a Bundle 30
(Steam-Code) mit Crash and Burn Racing, European Fishing, Fergus the Fly, Green Game: TimeSwapper, Jumping Tank, Medieval Battlefields: BE, Mystery Maze of Balthasar Castle und Red Crow Mysteries: Legion. Mindestpreis für alles: 3 US-Dollar.
Humble Store
Mafia III
(Steam-Code) für 16,49 Euro.
Indie Gala
Artifex-Mundi-Bundle 5
(Steam-Code) mit Clockwork Tales, Grim Legends und Princess Isabella zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Demon Hunter 3, Eventide 2, Faces of Illusion, Grim Legends 2, Mind Snares, The Secret Order 3 und Vampire Legends dazu.
Killing Floor 2: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) inkl. Between Me and The Night und Blockstorm für 18,49 Euro.
Steam
Jotun
für 4,94 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 30 Mrz 2017 @ 12:23
