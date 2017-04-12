 GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Galactic Civilizations kostenlos

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Direct2DriveGamersGateGOGGreen Man GamingHumble Store
  • Galactic Civilizations I: UE (Steam-Code) als kostenlose Vollversion. Scrollt bis zum Formular herunter, gebt eure E-Mail-Adresse ein und verknüpft euer Steam- mit dem Humble-Nutzerkonto.
  • Intergalactic Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Galactic Civilizations II: UE, Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity und Space Hulk: Ascension zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 6,57 Euro gibt's Planetary Annihilation: Titans und Rebel Galaxy dazu. Und ab 14,13 Euro winken zusätzlich Galactic Civilizations III sowie Offworld Trading Company.
  • Prototype (Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro. Trotz Indizierung offenbar auch mit deutscher IP verfügbar.
Indie Gala
  • Hump-Day-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit A Trip to Yugoslavia: DC, Good Archer und SnarfQuest Tales: Episode 1 zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,99 US-Dollar gibt's A Pixel Story, Algotica: Iteration 1, Langoth, MACE, Sakura Fantasy, Space Trucker und The Butterfly Sign dazu.
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: DE (Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 12 Apr 2017 @ 14:51
