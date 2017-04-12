GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Galactic Civilizations kostenlos
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Direct2Drive
Borderlands: GotY-Edition
(Steam-Code) für 7,50 Euro. Bei Erwerb mit deutscher IP womöglich gekürzt!
GamersGate
Might & Magic Heroes VI: Complete
(Uplay-Code) für 9,18 Euro.
Sword Coast Legends: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 13,50 Euro.
TransOcean 2
(Steam-Code) für 11 Euro.
GOG
Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt
auf Dungeons-&-Dragons-Titel, darunter Al-Quadim und Neverwinter Nights 2: Complete.
Green Man Gaming
H1Z1: King of the Hill
(Steam-Code) für 10,79 Euro. Early Access!
Ori and the Blind Forest: DE
(Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
(Steam-Code) für 4,74 Euro.
Humble Store
Galactic Civilizations I: UE
(Steam-Code) als kostenlose Vollversion. Scrollt bis zum Formular herunter, gebt eure E-Mail-Adresse ein und verknüpft euer Steam- mit dem Humble-Nutzerkonto.
Intergalactic Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Galactic Civilizations II: UE, Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity und Space Hulk: Ascension zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 6,57 Euro gibt's Planetary Annihilation: Titans und Rebel Galaxy dazu. Und ab 14,13 Euro winken zusätzlich Galactic Civilizations III sowie Offworld Trading Company.
Prototype
(Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro. Trotz Indizierung offenbar auch mit deutscher IP verfügbar.
Indie Gala
Hump-Day-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit A Trip to Yugoslavia: DC, Good Archer und SnarfQuest Tales: Episode 1 zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,99 US-Dollar gibt's A Pixel Story, Algotica: Iteration 1, Langoth, MACE, Sakura Fantasy, Space Trucker und The Butterfly Sign dazu.
Ori and the Blind Forest: DE
(Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
Steam
Battlerite
für 13,39 Euro. Early Access! Bis Sonntagabend gratis spielbar!
LEGO Der Hobbit
für 4,99 Euro.
The Talos Principle: Gold
für 13,63 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
am 12 Apr 2017 @ 14:51
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
