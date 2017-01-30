GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - God Eater 2, GTA V & Mafia III
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Baldur's Gate: The Complete Saga
(Steam-Code) für 14,89 Euro*.
Slain: Back from Hell
(Steam-Code) für 5,19 Euro.
Mit * gekennzeichnete Preise gelten nur bei Einlösung des Gutscheincodes "LUNAR8".
GamersGate
Split/Second Velocity
(Steam-Code) für 6,80 Euro.
Gamesplanet
Crazy Machines 3
(Steam-Code) für 14,99 Euro.
Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
(Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro.
Enslaved
(Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro.
God Eater 2: Rage Burst
(Steam-Code) für 17,99 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Risen Franchise Pack
(Steam-Code) für 10,49 Euro.
GOG
Bis zu 60 Prozent Rabatt
auf DRM-freie Titel, darunter Phantasmagoria und Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines.
Green Man Gaming
Grand Theft Auto V
(Rockstar-Code) für 23,99 Euro*.
Layers of Fear: ME
(Steam-Code) für 11,79 Euro*.
Mafia III: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 36,57 Euro*.
Weitere Sonderangebote
* = Preis für registrierte Kunden!
Groupees
The 50: Rescue-Bundle
mit Develop Telekinesis!, Garden Rescue, Nightmare, Pro Skater 2D und The Life of Geather zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Humble Store
Bis zu 85 Prozent Rabatt
auf die The-Witcher-Reihe. Das Angebot endet um 19:00 Uhr!
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
(Steam-Code) für 11,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 19:00 Uhr!
Indie Gala
Monday-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Dungeon Escape, Mistwood Heroes und The Spirit Underneath zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Acro Storm (Early Access!), Blaite, Fearful Symmetry, klocki, Massive Cleavage vs Zombies: AE, Orbox C, Spirits of Xanadu und Wormhole City (Early Access!) dazu.
IndieGameStand
Back to Bed
(Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 1,16 US-Dollar bekommt ihr Admiral Nemo dazu.
McGame
Renoir
(Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
Steam
Dead by Daylight
für 13,99 Euro.
Depth: Abyssal-Bundle
für 17,66 Euro.
Necropolis: Brutal Edition
für 13,99 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 30 Jan 2017 @ 13:52
