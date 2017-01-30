 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Schnäppchen - God Eater 2, GTA V & Mafia III

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle StarsGamersGateGamesplanetGamesrocketGOGGreen Man GamingGroupees
  • The 50: Rescue-Bundle mit Develop Telekinesis!, Garden Rescue, Nightmare, Pro Skater 2D und The Life of Geather zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Humble StoreIndie Gala
  • Monday-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Dungeon Escape, Mistwood Heroes und The Spirit Underneath zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Acro Storm (Early Access!), Blaite, Fearful Symmetry, klocki, Massive Cleavage vs Zombies: AE, Orbox C, Spirits of Xanadu und Wormhole City (Early Access!) dazu.
IndieGameStand
  • Back to Bed (Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 1,16 US-Dollar bekommt ihr Admiral Nemo dazu.
McGame
  • Renoir (Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 30 Jan 2017 @ 13:52
0
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 1333  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  