GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Schnäppchen - GTA V, Mafia III & The Division
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Spintires
(Steam-Code) für 6,24 Euro.
GamersGate
Armikrog.
(Steam-Code) für 7,50 Euro.
Gods Will Be Watching
(Steam-Code) für 2,25 Euro.
Gamesplanet
Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt
auf Star-Wars-Titel.
Gamesrocket
Autumn
(Steam-Code) für 1,49 Euro.
To Ash
(Steam-Code) für 1,95 Euro.
Zanzarah
(Steam-Code) für 2,95 Euro.
Green Man Gaming
Vortex Attack
(Steam-Code) für 2,99 Euro*.
* = Preis für registrierte Kunden!
Groupees
Build a Greenlight-Bundle 53
(DRM-frei) mit Adventures of Abrix, Balloon Popping Pigs, Chimpology, Cyber Complex, Narborion Saga, Other worlds india, Platform Golf und Sky is Arrows. Mindestpreis für alles: 3 US-Dollar.
Indie Gala
Power-Rage-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit BattleTime, Phat Stacks und Rainbow Rage Squad zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,49 US-Dollar gibt's 1 Moment Of Time: Silentville, Bad birthday, Crazy Flies, Dawn's Light 2, Defense of Egypt: Cleopatra Mission, Fairyland: Fairy Power, Runeyana und The Fleets of Sol dazu.
IndieGameStand
Ballistick
(Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
McGame
Mafia III
(Steam-Code) für 29,99 Euro.
Steam
Grand Theft Auto V
für 29,99 Euro.
Just Cause 3 XL
für 18,74 Euro.
Mount & Blade Full Collection
für 11,99 Euro.
War for the Overworld: Gold
für 14,70 Euro.
Uplay
Tom Clancy's The Division
für 19,99 Euro. Von morgen bis Sonntagabend gratis via Uplay spielbar.
Daniel Boll
am 14 Dez 2016 @ 16:50
Tweet
0
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Hard West für 8 Euro
The Witcher 3, Games-Republic-Aus
MGS V: Definitive Experience & Mortal Komb..
Schnäppchen: Starpoint Gemini II
Schnäppchen: Assassin's Creed III gratis
Schnäppchen: Bus-Sim 2012 & Jack Keane gra..
Schnäppchen: Layers of Fear
Schnäppchen: The Witness
Schnäppchen: Neverwinter Nights gratis
Schnäppchen: Cities - Skylines
10
von
1310
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt