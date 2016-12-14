 GBase - the gamer's base
    
News

Schnäppchen - GTA V, Mafia III & The Division

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle StarsGamersGateGamesplanetGamesrocket
  • Autumn (Steam-Code) für 1,49 Euro.
  • To Ash (Steam-Code) für 1,95 Euro.
  • Zanzarah (Steam-Code) für 2,95 Euro.
Green Man Gaming
  • Vortex Attack (Steam-Code) für 2,99 Euro*.
  • * = Preis für registrierte Kunden!
Groupees
  • Build a Greenlight-Bundle 53 (DRM-frei) mit Adventures of Abrix, Balloon Popping Pigs, Chimpology, Cyber Complex, Narborion Saga, Other worlds india, Platform Golf und Sky is Arrows. Mindestpreis für alles: 3 US-Dollar.
Indie Gala
  • Power-Rage-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit BattleTime, Phat Stacks und Rainbow Rage Squad zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,49 US-Dollar gibt's 1 Moment Of Time: Silentville, Bad birthday, Crazy Flies, Dawn's Light 2, Defense of Egypt: Cleopatra Mission, Fairyland: Fairy Power, Runeyana und The Fleets of Sol dazu.
IndieGameStand
  • Ballistick (Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
McGameSteamUplay
Daniel Boll am 14 Dez 2016 @ 16:50
