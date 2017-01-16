 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Schnäppchen - Just Cause 3 für 12,49 Euro

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

GamersGateGamesplanetGamesrocketGOGGreen Man GamingGroupees
  • Build a Greenlight-Bundle 54 (DRM-frei) mit Albatross, Jump To Die!!, Nuvoid, Obscure Realm, Prism Collider, Ripple, Spark und Stickmageddon. Mindestpreis für alles: 3 US-Dollar.
  • The 50: Reborn-Bundle mit Agent Awesome, Energy Cycle, Motorama, Project Tarvotan und Worlds Crisis Reborn zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Humble StoreIndie Gala
  • Friday-Slaughter-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Citalis, Mobile Astro und Nightmare zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,99 US-Dollar gibt's 123 Slaughter Me Street 1 & 2, Guardian of December, Mad Bullets, Nekuia, The Butterfly Sign und The Turkey of Christmas Past dazu.
IndieGameStand
  • Phoenix Force (DRM-frei & Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 0,82 US-Dollar bekommt ihr ein zweites Exemplar dazu.
McGameSteam
Daniel Boll am 16 Jan 2017 @ 15:39
0
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 1323  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  