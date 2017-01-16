GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Schnäppchen - Just Cause 3 für 12,49 Euro
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
GamersGate
Deponia: The Complete Journey
(Steam-Code) für 6 Euro.
Imperial Glory
(Steam-Code) für 0,50 Euro.
Rogue Contracts: Syndicate
(Steam-Code) für 2,48 Euro.
Worms Reloaded
(Steam-Code) für 3 Euro.
Gamesplanet
WWE 2K17: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 56,24 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Saints Row IV: GotC-Edition
(Steam-Code) für 4,95 Euro.
The Escapists
(Steam-Code) für 5,95 Euro.
GOG
Ashes of the Singularity
(DRM-frei) für 14,99 Euro.
Galactic Civilizations III
(DRM-frei) für 13,39 Euro.
Offworld Trading Company
(DRM-frei) für 13,39 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Green Man Gaming
Whispering Willows
(Steam-Code) für 1,79 Euro, sofern ihr registrierter Kunde seid.
Groupees
Build a Greenlight-Bundle 54
(DRM-frei) mit Albatross, Jump To Die!!, Nuvoid, Obscure Realm, Prism Collider, Ripple, Spark und Stickmageddon. Mindestpreis für alles: 3 US-Dollar.
The 50: Reborn-Bundle
mit Agent Awesome, Energy Cycle, Motorama, Project Tarvotan und Worlds Crisis Reborn zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis.
Humble Store
Just Cause 3
(Steam-Code) für 12,49 Euro.
Indie Gala
Friday-Slaughter-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Citalis, Mobile Astro und Nightmare zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,99 US-Dollar gibt's 123 Slaughter Me Street 1 & 2, Guardian of December, Mad Bullets, Nekuia, The Butterfly Sign und The Turkey of Christmas Past dazu.
IndieGameStand
Phoenix Force
(DRM-frei & Steam-Code) zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 0,82 US-Dollar bekommt ihr ein zweites Exemplar dazu.
McGame
Agatha Christie: Die Morde des Herrn ABC
(Steam-Code) für 9,99 Euro.
Steam
LA Noire Complete
für 8,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 19:00 Uhr!
Orcs Must Die! Franchise Pack
für 8 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 16 Jan 2017 @ 15:39
Tweet
0
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
DiRT Showdown gratis & Watch_Dogs 2 für 40..
Mafia III, Rainbow Six Siege & The Crew
Battleborn, Borderlands 2 & Monkey Island
Styx: Shards of Darkness & Tales of Zestir..
Firewatch & Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster
Mass Effect 2 kostenlos bei Origin
Resident Evil 7 für 39,99 Euro
Mad Max für 4,49 Euro & Assassin's-Creed-B..
FIFA 17 für 29,99 Euro, Monkey Island 2 fü..
Dishonored 2, GTA V & Watch_Dogs 2
10
von
1323
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt