Schnäppchen - Life is Strange & Project CARS
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Cryptic-Bundle 6
(Steam-Code) mit Apothecarium, Dreamscapes: NH, Dreamscapes: The Sandman, Fall of the New Age: PE, Kingdom of Aurelia, Namariel Legends, Robin's Island Adventure, Sea Legends, Sister's Secrecy, Taken Souls und Witch's Pranks für 1,69 Euro.
Stronghold Crusader HD
(Steam-Code) für 0,79 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
GamersGate
Deathtrap
(Steam-Code) für 5 Euro.
Lost Planet 3
(Steam-Code) für 4,60 Euro.
Project CARS: GotY-Edition
(Steam-Code) für 22,50 Euro.
Green Man Gaming
Life is Strange: Staffel 1
(Steam-Code) für 4,29 Euro.
Mafia III: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 19,79 Euro.
Tachyon Project
(Steam-Code) für 4,29 Euro*.
XCOM 2: Deluxe
(Steam-Code) für 21,57 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
* = Preis für registrierte Kunden!
Humble Store
7 Days to Die
(Steam-Code) für 9,19 Euro. Early Access!
Space Engineers
(Steam-Code) für 6,89 Euro. Early Access!
This War of Mine: Humble Deluxe Edition
(DRM-frei & Steam-Code) für 3,79 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Steam
Deponia: The Complete Journey
für 5,99 Euro.
How to Survive 2: KUE
für 7,17 Euro.
Phoenix Force
für 0,49 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Daniel Boll
am 11 Apr 2017 @ 14:49
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
