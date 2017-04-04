GBase - the gamer's base
Global
Schnäppchen - Satellite Reign, SOMA & Tyranny
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Moon Hunters
(Steam-Code) für 7,49 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
Direct2Drive
Finding Teddy
(Steam-Code) für 1,75 Euro.
GamersGate
Race.a.bit
(Steam-Code) für 1,60 Euro.
Gamesplanet
Tyranny: Commander Edition
(Steam-Code) für 23,99 Euro.
GOG
Hotline Miami 2
(DRM-frei) für 3,79 Euro.
Satellite Reign
(DRM-frei) für 7,09 Euro.
SOMA
(DRM-frei) für 9,49 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Humble Store
Bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt
auf Ubisoft-Titel, darunter Far Cry 4 und The Division.
Indie Gala
Black-Shell-Media-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Hordelicious, Proto Raider und Vampire of the Sands zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Anomaly 1729, DungeonUp, Empires of Creation, Enola, Ladra, Overture, Space Moth DX, The Incredible Baron und Void Invaders dazu.
Steam
ABZU
für 5,99 Euro.
Depth
für 6,79 Euro.
Payday 2: GotY-Edition
für 11,49 Euro. Das Hauptspiel ist
bis 12. April gratis spielbar
.
Sonic Games Collection
für 26,24 Euro.
The Witness
für 18,49 Euro.
Town of Salem
für 2,99 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 04 Apr 2017 @ 13:09
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
