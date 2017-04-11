 GBase - the gamer's base
Wolcen - Lords of Mayhem - Patch optimiert Blutpartikel-Effekte

Personal Computer 
Wolcen - Lords of MayhemFür den Ende letzter Woche erschienenen Patch 0.4 von Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem sind zwischenzeitlich einige Hotfixes freigegeben worden. Seit gestern Abend kann der Dritte dieser Zunft bei Steam bezogen werden. Folgende Verbesserungen sind an Bord:
  • Optimized blood particles.
  • The Orc warlock should now drop better loot.
  • Hard to kill monsters like the Ghoul, the Skull Crusher or the Orc Warlock will now always drop loot.
  • Decreased Laceration bleeding time per level to 0.5s.
  • Fixed player chest saving issues in online mode.
  • Fixed navmesh issues in dungeon resulting in the player being unable to move.
  • Raised up the timeout for network messages from 30 to 60 seconds.
  • Fixed some "server error" that appeared randomly.
  • Fixed issue where clicking "Return to Amarth" after death was not properly working.
  • Fixed Chest items levelling issue
  • Bleeding Damage from different sources were not always stacking
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from deleting characters without a name created following a server error.
  • Orc Charger and Skull Crusher don’t behave like Heat-seeking missiles when charging anymore.
  • Leaderboard rank now properly start at 1.
  • Leaderboard now display all the registered times. Will be replaced by a page system later.
