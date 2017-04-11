GBase - the gamer's base
Wolcen - Lords of Mayhem - Patch optimiert Blutpartikel-Effekte
Für den Ende letzter Woche erschienenen Patch 0.4 von
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
sind zwischenzeitlich einige Hotfixes freigegeben worden. Seit gestern Abend kann der
Dritte dieser Zunft
bei Steam bezogen werden. Folgende Verbesserungen sind an Bord:
Optimized blood particles.
The Orc warlock should now drop better loot.
Hard to kill monsters like the Ghoul, the Skull Crusher or the Orc Warlock will now always drop loot.
Decreased Laceration bleeding time per level to 0.5s.
Fixed player chest saving issues in online mode.
Fixed navmesh issues in dungeon resulting in the player being unable to move.
Raised up the timeout for network messages from 30 to 60 seconds.
Fixed some "server error" that appeared randomly.
Fixed issue where clicking "Return to Amarth" after death was not properly working.
Fixed Chest items levelling issue
Bleeding Damage from different sources were not always stacking
Fixed a bug that prevented you from deleting characters without a name created following a server error.
Orc Charger and Skull Crusher don’t behave like Heat-seeking missiles when charging anymore.
Leaderboard rank now properly start at 1.
Leaderboard now display all the registered times. Will be replaced by a page system later.
Daniel Boll
am 11 Apr 2017 @ 14:56
Dragon Quest Heroes II
GreedFall
Toukiden 2
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
