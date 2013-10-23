GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile: Patch 2.5.0 heute
Gegen 21:00 Uhr wird die Spieleschmiede
Grinding Gear Games
den
nächsten großen Patch
für das F2P-Hack-and-Slay
Path of Exile
auf die Spielerschaft loslassen. Die Version 2.5.0 bringt eine Breach-Challenge-Liga, 55 neue einzigartige Gegenstände, optisch verbesserte Akt-1-Startgebiete, diverse Spielbalance-Anpassungen und unter anderem folgende Fehlerbereinigungen mit:
Fixed a bug where "Culling Strike Against Burning Enemies" only applied to ignited enemies, rather than enemies burning for other reasons (such as Scorching Ray).
Fixed a bug where you wouldn't be able to see someone casting Blight or Scorching Ray if you entered their proximity after they had started casting it.
Fixed a bug where Temporal Chains didn't affect Blight.
Fixed a bug where alt-tabbing in fullscreen mode would change to windowed mode.
Fixed a bug where Navali could grant Prophecies to players who had not rescued her yet.
Fixed various problems with the Twinned Kaom boss fight.
PvP spectators can no longer use flasks or perform triggered actions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cN82BoHQJHM
Daniel Boll
am 02 Dez 2016 @ 14:42
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Conan Exiles
League of Angels II
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
