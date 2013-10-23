 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Path of Exile - Path of Exile: Patch 2.5.0 heute

Personal Computer 
Path of ExileGegen 21:00 Uhr wird die Spieleschmiede Grinding Gear Games den nächsten großen Patch für das F2P-Hack-and-Slay Path of Exile auf die Spielerschaft loslassen. Die Version 2.5.0 bringt eine Breach-Challenge-Liga, 55 neue einzigartige Gegenstände, optisch verbesserte Akt-1-Startgebiete, diverse Spielbalance-Anpassungen und unter anderem folgende Fehlerbereinigungen mit:
  • Fixed a bug where "Culling Strike Against Burning Enemies" only applied to ignited enemies, rather than enemies burning for other reasons (such as Scorching Ray).
  • Fixed a bug where you wouldn't be able to see someone casting Blight or Scorching Ray if you entered their proximity after they had started casting it.
  • Fixed a bug where Temporal Chains didn't affect Blight.
  • Fixed a bug where alt-tabbing in fullscreen mode would change to windowed mode.
  • Fixed a bug where Navali could grant Prophecies to players who had not rescued her yet.
  • Fixed various problems with the Twinned Kaom boss fight.
  • PvP spectators can no longer use flasks or perform triggered actions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cN82BoHQJHM
Daniel Boll am 02 Dez 2016 @ 14:42
0
Quelle
