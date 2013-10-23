GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 2.6.0D in Kürze
Spätestens morgen will
Grinding Gear Games
einen weiteren Hotfix
für die
kürzlich veröffentlichte
Version 2.6.0 von
Path of Exile
nachschieben. Folgende Verbesserungen sind beispielsweise zu erwarten:
The Leaguestone progress bar now appears red when the leaguestone has not activated because it is underleveled for the area that the player is in.
Added minimum generation levels to some mods on Leaguestones where they could drop before that content could spawn.
Perandus Leaguestones that drop after this patch will now have a 20% chance to spawn Cadiro in the next area.
Onslaught Leaguestones that drop after this patch will now have 20% increased Quantity of Items found in the next area.
The Aspect of Ruination unique monster from the Luring Rampage Leaguestone mod now does 20% less damage.
The Ancient Reliquary is now Normal difficulty.
Daniel Boll
am 08 Mrz 2017 @ 13:34
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Conan Exiles
League of Angels II
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
