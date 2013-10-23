 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Path of Exile - Patch 2.6.0D in Kürze

Personal Computer 
Path of ExileSpätestens morgen will Grinding Gear Games einen weiteren Hotfix für die kürzlich veröffentlichte Version 2.6.0 von Path of Exile nachschieben. Folgende Verbesserungen sind beispielsweise zu erwarten:
  • The Leaguestone progress bar now appears red when the leaguestone has not activated because it is underleveled for the area that the player is in.
  • Added minimum generation levels to some mods on Leaguestones where they could drop before that content could spawn.
  • Perandus Leaguestones that drop after this patch will now have a 20% chance to spawn Cadiro in the next area.
  • Onslaught Leaguestones that drop after this patch will now have 20% increased Quantity of Items found in the next area.
  • The Aspect of Ruination unique monster from the Luring Rampage Leaguestone mod now does 20% less damage.
  • The Ancient Reliquary is now Normal difficulty.
Daniel Boll am 08 Mrz 2017 @ 13:34
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
 		Conan Exiles
Conan Exiles
 		League of Angels II
League of Angels II
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 38  Weitere anzeigen
Artikel
Screenshots
Path-of-Exile
Path-of-Exile
Mehr Shots (18)
Videos

The Awakening Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller:
Grinding Gear Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  