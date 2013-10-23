GBase - the gamer's base
Path of Exile - Patch 2.6.0f für den F2P-Titel verfügbar
Grinding Gear Games
hat seinen gebührenfrei spielbaren Hack-and-Slay-Titel
Path of Exile
mit
einem neuen Patch
versorgt, der vor allem eine Reihe Probleme ausmerzt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Re-enabled the Singular prefix and the of Protection suffix for Ambush Leaguestones.
Fixed a bug where the implicit mods from old daggers did not stack correctly.
Fixed a bug where buff effect modifiers did not correctly round down as intended.
Fixed an issue where Empyrean Apparatus couldn't spawn in level 68+ areas.
Fixed a bug where monsters trapped in Essences did not have the correct effect showing on them.
Fixed a bug where the Flooded Depths could not have more than two room-based special features from Leaguestones.
Fixed an issue with Jorrhast's Blacksteel not being able to target and thus animate ranged weapons.
Daniel Boll
am 17 Mrz 2017 @ 14:36
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Conan Exiles
League of Angels II
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
