 GBase - the gamer's base

Path of Exile - Patch 2.6.0f für den F2P-Titel verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Path of ExileGrinding Gear Games hat seinen gebührenfrei spielbaren Hack-and-Slay-Titel Path of Exile mit einem neuen Patch versorgt, der vor allem eine Reihe Probleme ausmerzt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Re-enabled the Singular prefix and the of Protection suffix for Ambush Leaguestones.
  • Fixed a bug where the implicit mods from old daggers did not stack correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where buff effect modifiers did not correctly round down as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where Empyrean Apparatus couldn't spawn in level 68+ areas.
  • Fixed a bug where monsters trapped in Essences did not have the correct effect showing on them.
  • Fixed a bug where the Flooded Depths could not have more than two room-based special features from Leaguestones.
  • Fixed an issue with Jorrhast's Blacksteel not being able to target and thus animate ranged weapons.
Daniel Boll am 17 Mrz 2017 @ 14:36
0
