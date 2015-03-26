 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity: Patch 3.04 & 3.05

Personal Computer 
Zwar schaut derzeit alle Welt in Richtung Obsidian Entertainments neues Rollenspiel Tyranny, doch die Spieleschmiede hat auch ihr vorheriges Erfolgsprojekt nicht ganz aus den Augen verloren. So hat man nun zwei frische Updates für das ebenfalls im RPG-Genre angesiedelte Pillars of Eternity veröffentlicht. Der Patch 3.04 behebt hauptsächlich diverse Fehler, während die Aktualisierung 3.05 eher als Hotfix zu bezeichnen ist.

Unter anderem werden folgende Bugs angegangen:
  • Brighthallow error on transition (this includes Durance / Hiravias, and Rod of Wind and Thunder issues). This fix is retroactive!
  • Fighter's ability Confident Aim no longer doubles on Save/Load.
  • Wizard's spell Wall of Draining no longer increases beneficial spells permanently.
  • Fixed an issue where Bash was hitting multiple times with Carnage.
  • Fixed the Nav around the adra pillar is Elmshore.
  • "Missing GUI" no longer appears in the combat log with Fire Stag.
Alexander Boedeker am 26 Nov 2016 @ 05:38
