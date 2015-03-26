GBase - the gamer's base
Pillars of Eternity - Pillars of Eternity: Patch 3.04 & 3.05
Zwar schaut derzeit alle Welt in Richtung
Obsidian Entertainments
neues Rollenspiel
Tyranny
, doch die Spieleschmiede hat auch ihr vorheriges Erfolgsprojekt nicht ganz aus den Augen verloren. So hat man nun
zwei frische Updates
für das ebenfalls im RPG-Genre angesiedelte
Pillars of Eternity
veröffentlicht. Der Patch 3.04 behebt hauptsächlich diverse Fehler, während die Aktualisierung 3.05 eher als Hotfix zu bezeichnen ist.
Unter anderem werden folgende Bugs angegangen:
Brighthallow error on transition (this includes Durance / Hiravias, and Rod of Wind and Thunder issues). This fix is retroactive!
Fighter's ability Confident Aim no longer doubles on Save/Load.
Wizard's spell Wall of Draining no longer increases beneficial spells permanently.
Fixed an issue where Bash was hitting multiple times with Carnage.
Fixed the Nav around the adra pillar is Elmshore.
"Missing GUI" no longer appears in the combat log with Fire Stag.
Alexander Boedeker
am 26 Nov 2016 @ 05:38
Wasteland 3
Final Fantasy X & X-2 HD Remaster
Pyre
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
26 März 2015
Hersteller
:
Obsidian Entertainment
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
Kaufen
