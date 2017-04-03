 GBase - the gamer's base
Star Citizen - Patch 2.6.2 bringt Headshot-Bonus

Personal Computer 
Star CitizenAm Wochenende ist für Cloud Imperium Games' ambitioniertem Weltraumspiel Star Citizen die Alphaversion 2.6.2 freigegeben worden, die im Star-Marine-Modus einen Bonus für Kopftreffer einführt und unter anderem folgende Fehler ausmerzt:
  • Fixed an issue so that the On-Foot radar no longer orients to the ground and instead orients to the player.
  • Fixed an audio issue with the “Ace Killed” announcement in Star Marine
  • Fixed an issue where the start of match countdown audio would sometimes play twice in Star Marine.
  • Fixed an issue where vaulting in certain areas of a Star Marine match would cause the player to float briefly.
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to fall off the map in Star Marine when jumping down certain staircases.
  • Players should no longer match make into games with less than half of the game time left.
  • Fixed an issue where players could go into the negative numbers for kills.
  • Fixed an issue where Star Marine music would continue into other aspects of the game should the player leave their current match early.
  • Fixed an issue where REC would not be awarded after a set of matches.
Das Crowdfunding-Projekt stand zum Zeitpunkt dieser Meldung bei einer Geldsumme von annähernd 146 Millionen US-Dollar.
Daniel Boll am 03 Apr 2017 @ 06:31
0
