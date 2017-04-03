GBase - the gamer's base
Star Citizen - Patch 2.6.2 bringt Headshot-Bonus
Am Wochenende ist für
Cloud Imperium Games'
ambitioniertem Weltraumspiel
Star Citizen
die Alphaversion 2.6.2
freigegeben worden, die im Star-Marine-Modus einen Bonus für Kopftreffer einführt und unter anderem folgende Fehler ausmerzt:
Fixed an issue so that the On-Foot radar no longer orients to the ground and instead orients to the player.
Fixed an audio issue with the “Ace Killed” announcement in Star Marine
Fixed an issue where the start of match countdown audio would sometimes play twice in Star Marine.
Fixed an issue where vaulting in certain areas of a Star Marine match would cause the player to float briefly.
Fixed an issue where it was possible to fall off the map in Star Marine when jumping down certain staircases.
Players should no longer match make into games with less than half of the game time left.
Fixed an issue where players could go into the negative numbers for kills.
Fixed an issue where Star Marine music would continue into other aspects of the game should the player leave their current match early.
Fixed an issue where REC would not be awarded after a set of matches.
Das Crowdfunding-Projekt stand zum Zeitpunkt dieser Meldung bei einer Geldsumme von annähernd 146 Millionen US-Dollar.
Daniel Boll
am 03 Apr 2017 @ 06:31
Tweet
0
On the Road
GTR 3
MXGP3
