 GBase - the gamer's base

Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.705
Die Spieleschmiede
Triumph Studios
hat ihr Strategiespiel
Age of Wonders III
mit dem
Patch 1.705
versehen, der zahlreiche Spielbalance-Änderungen und Fehlerbereinigungen mit sich bringt. Hier ein Einblick in den Changelog:
The Magical Structures Skill no longer gives the - unintended - Arcane Study bonus.
Frostling Scoundrels now have Projectile Resistance on Bronze, like the other Scoundrels.
Nymphs should no longer show up in rewards from Spring of Life locations.
One of the classes had a double frost protection hero upgrade, which was removed.
Fixed a couple of rare crash when loading a save game.
Fixed various crashes caused by removing mods which add new banner colours and icons
Fixed crash when city was being razed while at the same time a player had a 'Independent Can Discuss: ...' event
Fixed crash when clicking on empty specialization icon in diplomacy interface
Wer das Spiel noch nicht in seiner Sammlung hat, kann es aktuell
zum Sonderpreis erwerben
.
Daniel Boll
am 02 Nov 2016 @ 14:34
SMITE Tactics
Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
(Upd) Age of Wonders III: Mod-Support
Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.6
Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.555
Age of Wonders III: Zweites Add-on
AoW III: Add-on & Patch
Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.2
Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.1
Im Test: Age of Wonders III
Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.09
Age of Wonders III: Fester Termin
10
von
15
Alle anzeigen
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
31 März 2014
Hersteller
:
Triumph Studios
Publisher
:
EuroVideo
