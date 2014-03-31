 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Age of Wonders III

Age of Wonders III: Patch 1.705

Personal Computer 
Die Spieleschmiede Triumph Studios hat ihr Strategiespiel Age of Wonders III mit dem Patch 1.705 versehen, der zahlreiche Spielbalance-Änderungen und Fehlerbereinigungen mit sich bringt. Hier ein Einblick in den Changelog:
  • The Magical Structures Skill no longer gives the - unintended - Arcane Study bonus.
  • Frostling Scoundrels now have Projectile Resistance on Bronze, like the other Scoundrels.
  • Nymphs should no longer show up in rewards from Spring of Life locations.
  • One of the classes had a double frost protection hero upgrade, which was removed.
  • Fixed a couple of rare crash when loading a save game.
  • Fixed various crashes caused by removing mods which add new banner colours and icons
  • Fixed crash when city was being razed while at the same time a player had a 'Independent Can Discuss: ...' event
  • Fixed crash when clicking on empty specialization icon in diplomacy interface
Wer das Spiel noch nicht in seiner Sammlung hat, kann es aktuell zum Sonderpreis erwerben.
Daniel Boll am 02 Nov 2016 @ 14:34
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
SMITE Tactics
SMITE Tactics
 		Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
 		Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 15  Alle anzeigen
Artikel
Screenshots
Age-of-Wonders-III
Age-of-Wonders-III
Mehr Shots (30)
Videos

Szenarioeditor Gameplay Movie
Kriegsherr Gameplay Movie
Hohepriester Gameplay Movie
Preorder Trailer
Erzdruide Gameplay Movie
Schurke Trailer
Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin:
31 März 2014
Hersteller:
Triumph Studios

Publisher:
EuroVideo
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  