 GBase - the gamer's base

The Forest

The Forest: Patch 0.49

Personal Computer 
Mit dem kürzlich veröffentlichten Patch 0.49 erhält die Early-Access-Fassung von The Forest die Schwierigkeitsstufe "Hard". Sie hat noch experimentellen Status, macht Gegner stärker und erschwert den Überlebensaspekt. Des Weiteren bietet das Update unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
  • New cave paintings added to some cave story spots
  • Red storage container company logo added
  • Storage container manifest pickup added
  • New photo pickups showing location to hidden caches added around world and especially in caves
  • Red paint – added more buckets to world and in caves. These can now be worn by players to scare off enemies, or have enemies pray to you.
  • (Building) Ghost structures now prevent adding the very last ingredient until the player exits the premises – fixes players getting stuck inside foundations or flying into air when completing raft
  • (Performance) Fixed excessive overhead occurring when loading saves with huge amount of player made structures, possibly using 50% CPU for up to several minutes after black screen goes off
  • Fixed dried meat added to fire before eating it not yielding anything
Daniel Boll am 04 Nov 2016 @ 15:02
