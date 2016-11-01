GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest: Patch 0.49
Mit dem kürzlich veröffentlichten
Patch 0.49
erhält die Early-Access-Fassung von
The Forest
die Schwierigkeitsstufe "Hard". Sie hat noch experimentellen Status, macht Gegner stärker und erschwert den Überlebensaspekt. Des Weiteren bietet das Update unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
New cave paintings added to some cave story spots
Red storage container company logo added
Storage container manifest pickup added
New photo pickups showing location to hidden caches added around world and especially in caves
Red paint – added more buckets to world and in caves. These can now be worn by players to scare off enemies, or have enemies pray to you.
(Building) Ghost structures now prevent adding the very last ingredient until the player exits the premises – fixes players getting stuck inside foundations or flying into air when completing raft
(Performance) Fixed excessive overhead occurring when loading saves with huge amount of player made structures, possibly using 50% CPU for up to several minutes after black screen goes off
Fixed dried meat added to fire before eating it not yielding anything
Daniel Boll
am 04 Nov 2016 @ 15:02
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
SCUM
The Signal From Tölva
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Game-Abo:
