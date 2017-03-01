GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest - Patch 0.57 samt Hotfix erschienen
Für das in der Early-Access-Phase befindliche Survival-Abenteuer
The Forest
ist der
Patch 0.57
verfügbar, der unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mit sich bringt:
Fixed being unable to pick up fish killed with weapons other than spear
(Multiplayer) Fixed animals not spawning snow particles
Improved look of kicked up sand/dust particles
Added snow burst particle when walking into and hitting snow bushes
(Multiplayer) Smoothed movement on several dynamic projectiles, fixes stuttering look when viewing other players throw molotovs/bombs
(Multiplayer)Fixed player net holding old flare particle
Fixed player exiting chairs at wrong position during end game section
Fixed survival book sometimes not opening properly while blocking and fixed book sometimes opening at wrong screen position when cold
Blocked quick select usage during in game cut scenes
Enemies no longer sometimes hit other enemies when targeting structures
Fixed enemies not able to target player when attacking and caught in a noose trap
Fixed player clipping through enemies that are caught in noose trap
Fixed enemies hit by cowman turning burnt and exploding
Audio – Opening Plane and other sequences now mixed in surround sound
Audio – Cave Reverberation made less bass heavy
Ein Hotfix
wurde kurz darauf nachgereicht.
Daniel Boll
am 24 Mrz 2017 @ 15:30
Raid: World War II
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
Past Cure
Mehr Shots
(3)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
