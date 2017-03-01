 GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest - Patch 0.57 samt Hotfix erschienen

Personal Computer 
The ForestFür das in der Early-Access-Phase befindliche Survival-Abenteuer The Forest ist der Patch 0.57 verfügbar, der unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mit sich bringt:
  • Fixed being unable to pick up fish killed with weapons other than spear
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed animals not spawning snow particles
  • Improved look of kicked up sand/dust particles
  • Added snow burst particle when walking into and hitting snow bushes
  • (Multiplayer) Smoothed movement on several dynamic projectiles, fixes stuttering look when viewing other players throw molotovs/bombs
  • (Multiplayer)Fixed player net holding old flare particle
  • Fixed player exiting chairs at wrong position during end game section
  • Fixed survival book sometimes not opening properly while blocking and fixed book sometimes opening at wrong screen position when cold
  • Blocked quick select usage during in game cut scenes
  • Enemies no longer sometimes hit other enemies when targeting structures
  • Fixed enemies not able to target player when attacking and caught in a noose trap
  • Fixed player clipping through enemies that are caught in noose trap
  • Fixed enemies hit by cowman turning burnt and exploding
  • Audio – Opening Plane and other sequences now mixed in surround sound
  • Audio – Cave Reverberation made less bass heavy
Ein Hotfix wurde kurz darauf nachgereicht.
Daniel Boll am 24 Mrz 2017 @ 15:30
0
