 GBase - the gamer's base

The Forest - Patch 0.51 samt Hotfix verfügbar

Personal Computer 
The ForestDas Early-Access-Projekt The Forest bekam den Patch 0.51 und einen Hotfix verpasst. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • The door at the bottom of the sinkhole cave is now openable (if you have the keycard)
  • New drawings and story items added near red paint locations in caves and overworld
  • Changed delay in between appearance of light tutorial to 10 minutes (from 1)
  • Fixed player camera sometimes facing seat during plane crash sequence
  • Improved navigation mesh quality around geese lake and other lakes
  • Molotov fires now get put out by water
  • Fixed case of some buttons not working until entering and then exiting the trigger
  • Fixed an issue with item sync on the big old hell doors
  • Fixed case of music not playing in epilogue
Daniel Boll am 16 Dez 2016 @ 13:16
