 GBase - the gamer's base

The Forest - Patch 0.51 samt Hotfix verfügbar
Das Early-Access-Projekt
The Forest
bekam den
Patch 0.51
und einen
Hotfix
verpasst. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
The door at the bottom of the sinkhole cave is now openable (if you have the keycard)
New drawings and story items added near red paint locations in caves and overworld
Changed delay in between appearance of light tutorial to 10 minutes (from 1)
Fixed player camera sometimes facing seat during plane crash sequence
Improved navigation mesh quality around geese lake and other lakes
Molotov fires now get put out by water
Fixed case of some buttons not working until entering and then exiting the trigger
Fixed an issue with item sync on the big old hell doors
Fixed case of music not playing in epilogue
Daniel Boll
am 16 Dez 2016 @ 13:16
Tweet
0
