 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

The Forest - Patch 0.58 mit schöneren Icons

Personal Computer 
The ForestEndnight Games' Early-Access-Titel The Forest hat via Patch hübschere 3D-Icons fürs Gebäudebau-Menü verpasst bekommen. Außerdem sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen an Bord:
  • Tweaked stealth values, player is now more visible when holding a light
  • New construction UI
  • Players can no longer spam jump to get up vertical cliff faces around the world
  • Enemies will now react to seeing the players torch light at night and in caves
  • Player now collects turtle meat when skinning a turtle, leaving the shell behind
  • Fixed wrong attack animation sometimes playing when attacking with a bird on player hand
  • Fixed some rocks around cave entrances being climbable with climbing axe
  • New procedural buildings UI icons
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed coop player sometimes falling through the floor when activating certain cutscenes in the end game
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed clients sometimes not seeing many birds compared to host
  • (Multiplayer) Fixed dropping logs as client sometimes shooting the player up into the air
  • Fixed dynamic objects getting stuck underneath newly built gardens, causing player to be knocked into the air when walked over
Daniel Boll am 13 Apr 2017 @ 15:17
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter
Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter
 		Destiny 2
Destiny 2
 		Raid: World War II
Raid: World War II
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 54  Weitere anzeigen
Screenshots
The-Forest
The-Forest
Mehr Shots (3)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  