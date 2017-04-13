GBase - the gamer's base
The Forest - Patch 0.58 mit schöneren Icons
Endnight Games'
Early-Access-Titel
The Forest
hat
via Patch
hübschere 3D-Icons fürs Gebäudebau-Menü verpasst bekommen. Außerdem sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen an Bord:
Tweaked stealth values, player is now more visible when holding a light
New construction UI
Players can no longer spam jump to get up vertical cliff faces around the world
Enemies will now react to seeing the players torch light at night and in caves
Player now collects turtle meat when skinning a turtle, leaving the shell behind
Fixed wrong attack animation sometimes playing when attacking with a bird on player hand
Fixed some rocks around cave entrances being climbable with climbing axe
New procedural buildings UI icons
(Multiplayer) Fixed coop player sometimes falling through the floor when activating certain cutscenes in the end game
(Multiplayer) Fixed clients sometimes not seeing many birds compared to host
(Multiplayer) Fixed dropping logs as client sometimes shooting the player up into the air
Fixed dynamic objects getting stuck underneath newly built gardens, causing player to be knocked into the air when walked over
Daniel Boll
am 13 Apr 2017 @ 15:17
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
