Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade

W40K - Eternal Crusade: Über 250 Bugfixes

Personal Computer 
Behaviour Interactive war fleißig und hat über 250 Fehler und Probleme in Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade ausgemerzt. Der neue Patch hat darüber hinaus unter anderem folgende Inhalte in petto:
  • Psychic powers can now aim properly over cover.
  • PVE: Players will now succeed an objective if at least one player is within the sector lock.
  • Meltaguns and Fusion Guns are now less effective against vehicles. (Multi-Meltas should be roughly the same as they were before).
  • Meltaguns, Multi-Meltas, Fusion Guns and Fusion Pistols no longer have ranged falloff. They still have a limited range which you can see in their FX but it now applies the same amount of heat across its entire range (with the exception of the Vulcan Melta).
  • Storm shield no longer takes durability damage from poison grenades.
  • Tempest Launchers are now more precise (the projectile was always landing left of reticule).
Daniel Boll am 28 Okt 2016 @ 14:39
0
Screenshots
Warhammer-40K---Eternal-Crusade
Warhammer-40K---Eternal-Crusade
Mehr Shots (3)
Videos

PC Launch Trailer
Factions Trailer
Eldar Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
23 September 2016
Hersteller:
Behaviour Interactive

Publisher:
Bandai Namco
Game-Abo:
  
