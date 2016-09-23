GBase - the gamer's base
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Über 250 Bugfixes
Behaviour Interactive
war fleißig und hat über 250 Fehler und Probleme in
Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade
ausgemerzt.
Der neue Patch
hat darüber hinaus unter anderem folgende Inhalte in petto:
Psychic powers can now aim properly over cover.
PVE: Players will now succeed an objective if at least one player is within the sector lock.
Meltaguns and Fusion Guns are now less effective against vehicles. (Multi-Meltas should be roughly the same as they were before).
Meltaguns, Multi-Meltas, Fusion Guns and Fusion Pistols no longer have ranged falloff. They still have a limited range which you can see in their FX but it now applies the same amount of heat across its entire range (with the exception of the Vulcan Melta).
Storm shield no longer takes durability damage from poison grenades.
Tempest Launchers are now more precise (the projectile was always landing left of reticule).
Daniel Boll
am 28 Okt 2016 @ 14:39
