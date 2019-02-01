GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch 1.2.19 veröffentlicht
Für
Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade
wird seit Kurzem
ein neuer Patch
via Steam verteilt. Die Version 1.2.19 verspricht unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
Increased price of Lashsword to 380 LP (before mastery).
Added unique looks for CSM & SM Lascannons.
Added unique looks for CSM Multi-Meltas.
Previously blank unique CSM Multi-Melta is now the "Warp Furnace"
Avenger's Duty now fires only 4 rounds per burst (previously 6) but has a - - - 0.4s cooldown between shots (previously 0.72).
Reduced Electro-Knuckle cost to 100 LP.
Increased Thrice-Blessed Blade cost to 100 LP.
Daniel Boll
am 20 Jan 2017 @ 16:43
Tweet
0
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Conan Exiles
League of Angels II
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Über 250 Bugfixes
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Patch erneuert Inv..
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Balance-Patch
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Patch 1.0.5
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Early-Access-Ende
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Jetzt mit UE 4.12
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Fester PC-Termin
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Patch führt Orks e..
W40K - Eternal Crusade: Eldar-Patch
W40K - Eternal Crusade: War-Party-Patch
10
von
17
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(3)
PC Launch Trailer
Factions Trailer
Eldar Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 September 2016
Hersteller
:
Behaviour Interactive
Publisher
:
Bandai Namco
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt