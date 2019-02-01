 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch 1.2.19 veröffentlicht

Personal Computer 
Warhammer 40K - Eternal CrusadeFür Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade wird seit Kurzem ein neuer Patch via Steam verteilt. Die Version 1.2.19 verspricht unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
  • Increased price of Lashsword to 380 LP (before mastery).
  • Added unique looks for CSM & SM Lascannons.
  • Added unique looks for CSM Multi-Meltas.
  • Previously blank unique CSM Multi-Melta is now the "Warp Furnace"
  • Avenger's Duty now fires only 4 rounds per burst (previously 6) but has a - - - 0.4s cooldown between shots (previously 0.72).
  • Reduced Electro-Knuckle cost to 100 LP.
  • Increased Thrice-Blessed Blade cost to 100 LP.
Daniel Boll am 20 Jan 2017 @ 16:43
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
 		Conan Exiles
Conan Exiles
 		League of Angels II
League of Angels II
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 17  Weitere anzeigen
Screenshots
Warhammer-40K---Eternal-Crusade
Warhammer-40K---Eternal-Crusade
Mehr Shots (3)
Videos

PC Launch Trailer
Factions Trailer
Eldar Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
23 September 2016
Hersteller:
Behaviour Interactive

Publisher:
Bandai Namco
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  