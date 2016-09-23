 GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch 1.3.35 verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Warhammer 40K - Eternal CrusadeDer kürzlich auf ein F2P-Geschäftsmodell umgestellte Online-Shooter Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade hat einen neuen Patch erhalten, der beispielsweise mit folgenden Inhalten aufwartet:
  • The original item bundles in the store have been disabled to make way for new upcoming bundles.
  • Firing is now blocked while reloading a weapon.
  • United Commissars increase space patrols
  • The "Voice Volume" setting has been renamed to "In-game Voice Volume" to reflect the fact that it only affects barks.
  • Extra character slots
  • Inbox to spam inspire you with spicy heresy and the Emperors words of wisdom.
  • Squadron and Imperium pack available in ingame buy credits screen
  • Remove requisition cap
  • Prevent players from interrupting their reload by shooting
  • Added Squig Armour.
Daniel Boll am 13 Apr 2017 @ 15:33
0
