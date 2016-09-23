GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer 40K - Eternal Crusade - Patch 1.3.35 verfügbar
Der kürzlich auf ein F2P-Geschäftsmodell umgestellte Online-Shooter
Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade
hat
einen neuen Patch
erhalten, der beispielsweise mit folgenden Inhalten aufwartet:
The original item bundles in the store have been disabled to make way for new upcoming bundles.
Firing is now blocked while reloading a weapon.
United Commissars increase space patrols
The "Voice Volume" setting has been renamed to "In-game Voice Volume" to reflect the fact that it only affects barks.
Extra character slots
Inbox to spam inspire you with spicy heresy and the Emperors words of wisdom.
Squadron and Imperium pack available in ingame buy credits screen
Remove requisition cap
Prevent players from interrupting their reload by shooting
Added Squig Armour.
Daniel Boll
am 13 Apr 2017 @ 15:33
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Conan Exiles
League of Angels II
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 September 2016
Hersteller
:
Behaviour Interactive
Publisher
:
Bandai Namco
Kaufen
