 GBase - the gamer's base

Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.83
Nach einer Betaphase hat
Stardock
den
Patch 1.83
nun offiziell für
Galactic Civilizations III
freigegeben. Neben neuen Funktions-Hotkeys sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen an Bord:
Planets with the manufacturing slider set to 100% Military will no longer be considered idle.
Stationed ships now are properly having their maintenance cost reduced by 50%
Manufacturing points now being properly updated after reordering shipyard queue
If AI is significantly stronger than you, it will no longer accept bad peace treaty offers from you.
Starting the Altarian Prophecy Campaign no longer triggers the "For Arcea" Achievement.
Fixed typos
Altarian Prophecy: One of the mission rewards was not properly giving the ideology bonus
Added a sanity check that makes sure we add in a valid waypoint in for our travel to prevent a stuck turn.
Daniel Boll
am 27 Okt 2016 @ 11:29
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
14 Mai 2015
Hersteller
:
Stardock Corporation
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
