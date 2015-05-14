 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Galactic Civilizations III

Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.83

Personal Computer 
Nach einer Betaphase hat Stardock den Patch 1.83 nun offiziell für Galactic Civilizations III freigegeben. Neben neuen Funktions-Hotkeys sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen an Bord:
  • Planets with the manufacturing slider set to 100% Military will no longer be considered idle.
  • Stationed ships now are properly having their maintenance cost reduced by 50%
  • Manufacturing points now being properly updated after reordering shipyard queue
  • If AI is significantly stronger than you, it will no longer accept bad peace treaty offers from you.
  • Starting the Altarian Prophecy Campaign no longer triggers the "For Arcea" Achievement.
  • Fixed typos
    Altarian Prophecy: One of the mission rewards was not properly giving the ideology bonus
  • Added a sanity check that makes sure we add in a valid waypoint in for our travel to prevent a stuck turn.
Daniel Boll am 27 Okt 2016 @ 11:29
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Iron Harvest
Iron Harvest
 		Emergency 2017 - Einsatz gegen den Terror
Emergency 2017 - Einsatz gegen den Terror
 		Diluvion
Diluvion
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 25  Alle anzeigen
oczko1 Tipps & Tricks
Screenshots
Galactic-Civilizations-III
Galactic-Civilizations-III
Mehr Shots (3)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
14 Mai 2015
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  