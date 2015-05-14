GBase - the gamer's base
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.0 offiziell freigegeben
Nach mehrwöchiger Betaphase steht nun der
Patch 2.0
für
Galactic Civilizations III
offiziell zum Download bereit. Sternenbasen erfordern ab sofort Administratoren, die bei Bedarf auch ausgebildet werden können. Des Weiteren wurde die Diplomatie-KI im Bereich Handel optimiert und sollte nun intelligenter agieren:
AIs will tend to come to the aid of their friends even if the enemy is more powerful
AI now has the capability of explaining in detail why they rejected (or accepted) a trade offer (though will require translation of new strings)
AI will use a redlining system of evaluating proposals such that each sub-AI routine will add marks to the proposal with potential veto power.
AI now has the capability of explaining in detail why they rejected (or accepted) a trade offer.
Galactic Civilizations III ist aktuell
zum Sonderpreis erhältlich
.
Daniel Boll
am 27 Jan 2017 @ 13:58
