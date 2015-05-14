 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Games
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 2.0 offiziell freigegeben

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIINach mehrwöchiger Betaphase steht nun der Patch 2.0 für Galactic Civilizations III offiziell zum Download bereit. Sternenbasen erfordern ab sofort Administratoren, die bei Bedarf auch ausgebildet werden können. Des Weiteren wurde die Diplomatie-KI im Bereich Handel optimiert und sollte nun intelligenter agieren:
  • AIs will tend to come to the aid of their friends even if the enemy is more powerful
  • AI now has the capability of explaining in detail why they rejected (or accepted) a trade offer (though will require translation of new strings)
  • AI will use a redlining system of evaluating proposals such that each sub-AI routine will add marks to the proposal with potential veto power.
  • AI now has the capability of explaining in detail why they rejected (or accepted) a trade offer.
Galactic Civilizations III ist aktuell zum Sonderpreis erhältlich.
Daniel Boll am 27 Jan 2017 @ 13:58
