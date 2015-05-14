 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 1.9 mit Stardock-Launcher & KI-Upgrade

Personal Computer 
Galactic Civilizations IIIStardock hat seinem Weltraum-Strategietitel Galactic Civilizations III nach einer Testphase den Patch 1.9 spendiert, der einen Spiel-Launcher mit Touch-Unterstützung und Einstellungs-Reset-Funktion einführt. Des Weiteren gibt es zahlreiche KI-Verbesserungen, Performance-Steigerungen und Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Moved old profiling junk
  • Reduced CPU usage of the particles and main graphics threads
  • Removed redundant debug output
  • Multithreaded the texture loading at the start of game to improve performance.
  • AI builds scout ships later in the game to keep exploring very large galaxies
  • Dramatically reduced AI >normal economic bonuses (no longer needs them)
  • Re-designed the way the AI expands into the galaxy with colony ships so that its expansion no longer stalls on large maps
  • Dramatically reduced the amount of time an AI will interact with a player if they are not within ship range

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nAiyTxorIQ
Daniel Boll am 15 Dez 2016 @ 13:33
