GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Galactic Civilizations III - Patch 1.9 mit Stardock-Launcher & KI-Upgrade
Stardock
hat seinem Weltraum-Strategietitel
Galactic Civilizations III
nach einer Testphase den
Patch 1.9
spendiert, der einen Spiel-Launcher mit Touch-Unterstützung und Einstellungs-Reset-Funktion einführt. Des Weiteren gibt es zahlreiche KI-Verbesserungen, Performance-Steigerungen und Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Moved old profiling junk
Reduced CPU usage of the particles and main graphics threads
Removed redundant debug output
Multithreaded the texture loading at the start of game to improve performance.
AI builds scout ships later in the game to keep exploring very large galaxies
Dramatically reduced AI >normal economic bonuses (no longer needs them)
Re-designed the way the AI expands into the galaxy with colony ships so that its expansion no longer stalls on large maps
Dramatically reduced the amount of time an AI will interact with a player if they are not within ship range
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nAiyTxorIQ
Daniel Boll
am 15 Dez 2016 @ 13:33
Tweet
0
Iron Harvest
Emergency 2017 - Einsatz gegen den Terror
Diluvion
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.83
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.82
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.81
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.8
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.7
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.6
Galactic Civilizations III: Söldner-Add-on
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.5
Galactic Civilizations III: KI-Patch
Galactic Civilizations III: Patch 1.3.2
10
von
26
Weitere anzeigen
Cheats
Mehr Shots
(3)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
14 Mai 2015
Hersteller
:
Stardock Corporation
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt