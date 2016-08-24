GBase - the gamer's base
Obduction - Patch 1.5.1 mit VR-Optimierung & Bugfixes
Cyan Worlds
hat sein Rätsel-Abenteuer
Obduction
mit
einem neuen Patch
versehen, der die VR-Unterstützung optimiert und unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen vornimmt:
Misc tweaks for player collision with interactive objects
Game should no longer start SteamVR while running in desktop mode
Player should no longer be able to reach through and teleport beyond locked portals
Player is no longer allowed to pause the game during the ending sequence
Fixed the issue where the Vive tracking would seem to fail in pause menu
Fixed teleporting into disabled dome
Fixed the tape recorder being hard to reach while seated in VR
The tape recorder should no longer rocket you to the moon
Tape recorder should no longer dissapear when set down
The tape recorder will no longer cause a crash when placed below the player's feet
Players can no longer use teleport mode to enter the water
Daniel Boll
am 31 Mrz 2017 @ 13:37
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
RiME
The Silver Case
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 1.4.2 mit Performance-Optimierungen
Weitere Plattformen (Update)
Obduction: Patch mit Texturenregler
Obduction: Patch bringt VR-Support
Obduction: Großer Patch erschienen
Im Test: Obduction
Obduction: Mac-OS-Version später
Obduction: Verschiebung & Anforderungen
Obduction: Kleine Verschiebung
(Upd) Obduction: Aktueller Status
10
von
12
Review
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Adventure
Release Termin
:
24 August 2016
Hersteller
:
Cyan Worlds
Publisher
:
N/A
