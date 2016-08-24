 GBase - the gamer's base
News

Obduction - Patch 1.5.1 mit VR-Optimierung & Bugfixes

Personal Computer 
ObductionCyan Worlds hat sein Rätsel-Abenteuer Obduction mit einem neuen Patch versehen, der die VR-Unterstützung optimiert und unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen vornimmt:
  • Misc tweaks for player collision with interactive objects
  • Game should no longer start SteamVR while running in desktop mode
  • Player should no longer be able to reach through and teleport beyond locked portals
  • Player is no longer allowed to pause the game during the ending sequence
  • Fixed the issue where the Vive tracking would seem to fail in pause menu
  • Fixed teleporting into disabled dome
  • Fixed the tape recorder being hard to reach while seated in VR
  • The tape recorder should no longer rocket you to the moon
  • Tape recorder should no longer dissapear when set down
  • The tape recorder will no longer cause a crash when placed below the player's feet
  • Players can no longer use teleport mode to enter the water
Daniel Boll am 31 Mrz 2017 @ 13:37
0
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
Artikel
Screenshots
Obduction
Obduction
Mehr Shots (6)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: Adventure
Release Termin:
24 August 2016
Hersteller:
Cyan Worlds

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
