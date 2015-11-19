GBase - the gamer's base
Mordheim: Patch 1.4.4.4
Entwickler
Rogue Factor
hat
einen weiteren Patch
zur PC-Fassung von
Mordheim: City of the Damned
erstellt. Die Version 1.4.4.4 bringt unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mit sich:
Fixed the colour presets issue on the Vampire Thrall arms that made them disappear and could result in freeze during the loading of a mission.
Fixed missing shouts during some of the Vampire Thrall, and Katherina von Dernsbach's attacks
Fixed vertical scrollbars issue when using the mouse wheel, while the mouse was moving
Fixed alternate weapon set not showing up properly
Fixed issue with Zombie failing a climb and not allowing it to perform a new climb right after
Fixed visual issues in some missions of the Market Place
Tweaked the loin cloth on the Ghoul to prevent interpenetration
Fixed multiple localization issues
Daniel Boll
am 09 Nov 2016 @ 14:48
0
SMITE Tactics
Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
19 November 2015
Hersteller
:
Rogue Factor
Publisher
:
Focus Home Interactive
