 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Mordheim - City of the Damned

Mordheim: Patch 1.4.4.4

Personal Computer 
Entwickler Rogue Factor hat einen weiteren Patch zur PC-Fassung von Mordheim: City of the Damned erstellt. Die Version 1.4.4.4 bringt unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mit sich:
  • Fixed the colour presets issue on the Vampire Thrall arms that made them disappear and could result in freeze during the loading of a mission.
  • Fixed missing shouts during some of the Vampire Thrall, and Katherina von Dernsbach's attacks
  • Fixed vertical scrollbars issue when using the mouse wheel, while the mouse was moving
  • Fixed alternate weapon set not showing up properly
  • Fixed issue with Zombie failing a climb and not allowing it to perform a new climb right after
  • Fixed visual issues in some missions of the Market Place
  • Tweaked the loin cloth on the Ghoul to prevent interpenetration
  • Fixed multiple localization issues
Daniel Boll am 09 Nov 2016 @ 14:48
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
SMITE Tactics
SMITE Tactics
 		Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
 		Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 19  Alle anzeigen
Screenshots
Mordheim---City-of-the-Damned
Mordheim---City-of-the-Damned
Mehr Shots (12)
Videos

Launch Trailer
Kampagne Trailer
Overview Trailer
Early Access Phase 6 Gameplay Movie
Early Access Phase 3 Gameplay Movie
Early Access Phase 2 Gameplay Movie
Gameplay Movie
Teaser Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin:
19 November 2015
Hersteller:
Rogue Factor

Publisher:
Focus Home Interactive
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  