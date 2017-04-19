 GBase - the gamer's base
Header08
Games
oczko1 News

Unreal Tournament (neu) - FlagRun-Modus heißt jetzt Blitz

Personal Computer 
Unreal Tournament (neu)Epic Games hat eine neue Pre-Alpha-Version seines von jedermann spielbaren Online-Shooter-Projekts Unreal Tournament freigegeben und im Zuge dessen den FlagRun-Modus in "Blitz" umbenannt. Gleichzeitig gibt es überarbeitete Animationen für die Waffen, einen nahezu fertig modellierten Granatwerfer, Bot-KI-Optimierungen sowie unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
  • Improved transitions out of feign death, with two new get up from feign death animations.
  • Added physics body at the root bone so pelvis can blend in and out of physics when reattaching to actor. Does not collide with any other bodies and moved to hip placement and pelvis is locked to it so actor stays with mesh (effectively replaces pelvis collision).
  • Added support for upper body only emotes while moving.
  • Allow blend out of idle leans back to idle if crouching.
  • Added sphere trace when movement mode = walking that has a radius 5 units bigger than cylinder to check for movement along walls or other world objects. When against wall turn off running transitions and change blend from fwd movement to backpedal to 0 to help limit odd rotations and transitions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lek0UxoQfMQ
Daniel Boll am 19 Apr 2017 @ 16:32
0
Screenshots
Unreal-Tournament-(neu)
Unreal-Tournament-(neu)
Mehr Shots (3)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Hersteller:
Epic Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
