GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Unreal Tournament (neu) - FlagRun-Modus heißt jetzt Blitz
Epic Games
hat eine
neue Pre-Alpha-Version
seines von jedermann spielbaren Online-Shooter-Projekts
Unreal Tournament
freigegeben und im Zuge dessen den FlagRun-Modus in "Blitz" umbenannt. Gleichzeitig gibt es überarbeitete Animationen für die Waffen, einen nahezu fertig modellierten Granatwerfer, Bot-KI-Optimierungen sowie unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
Improved transitions out of feign death, with two new get up from feign death animations.
Added physics body at the root bone so pelvis can blend in and out of physics when reattaching to actor. Does not collide with any other bodies and moved to hip placement and pelvis is locked to it so actor stays with mesh (effectively replaces pelvis collision).
Added support for upper body only emotes while moving.
Allow blend out of idle leans back to idle if crouching.
Added sphere trace when movement mode = walking that has a radius 5 units bigger than cylinder to check for movement along walls or other world objects. When against wall turn off running transitions and change blend from fwd movement to backpedal to 0 to help limit odd rotations and transitions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lek0UxoQfMQ
Daniel Boll
am 19 Apr 2017 @ 16:32
Tweet
0
Star Wars Battlefront II
Serious Sam VR: The Second Encounter
Destiny 2
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Pre-Alpha mit neuen Waffenanimationen
Februar-Update erweitert FlagRun-Modus
Pre-Alpha mit Lightning Rifle & KI-Optimie..
Unreal Tournament: Pre-Alpha mit neuen Maps
Unreal Tournament: Halloween-Alpha
Unreal Tournament: Neue Alphaversion
Unreal Tournament: Titan-Pass-Patch
Unreal Tournament: Underland-Patch
Unreal Tournament: Neue Pre-Alpha
Unreal Tournament: DM-Chill jetzt hübscher
10
von
15
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(3)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Hersteller
:
Epic Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt