GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
TOXIKK - Patch ebnet Weg für F2P-Änderungen
Mit dem am Wochenende freigegebenen
Patch 1.0.99
schließt Entwickler
Reakktor
die Vanilla-Build-Generation seines Online-Shooters
TOXIKK
ab und ebnet den Weg für die Detroit-Generation. Letztere soll vor allem für Nutzer der Free Edition einige Änderungen bringen. Und auch das aktuelle Update hat in dieser Hinsicht bereits einiges zu bieten. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Change: Free Edition Players (FEPs) can now vote for the next map in the the post match menu. However, this is limited to the maps that are included in the Free Edition. 1.1 will bring more changes to this system.
Change - Free Edition players can now directly access QuickJoin and the Tutorial from the main menu.
Change - Free players CAN'T play Boot Camp and Contract offline matches anymore (except for the Tutorial mission of course).
Change - New rotating mainmenu hint messages which also display your item unlocking progress
Change - Free Edition players are now notified that customization options are not available in the customization menu upon entering the menu. (They were only informed when they tried to apply customizations before)
Daniel Boll
am 06 Mrz 2017 @ 13:25
Tweet
0
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
Past Cure
Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 1.0.8 mit Borderless-Window-Option
Patch 1.0.7 erleichtert Privat-Matches
Patch 1.0.6 mit neuen Errungenschaften
TOXIKK: Patch 1.0.5 verfügbar
TOXIKK: Patch 1.0.4 verfügbar
TOXIKK: Patch verbessert Matchmaking
TOXIKK: Patch verbessert F2P-Zugang
TOXIKK: Offiziell gestartet
(Upd) TOXIKK: Fertigstellung naht
TOXIKK: Patch 0.95 & Sonderpreis
10
von
20
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(13)
Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
9 September 2016
Hersteller
:
Reakktor
Publisher
:
2tainment
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt