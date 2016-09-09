 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Games
News

TOXIKK - Patch ebnet Weg für F2P-Änderungen

Personal Computer 
TOXIKKMit dem am Wochenende freigegebenen Patch 1.0.99 schließt Entwickler Reakktor die Vanilla-Build-Generation seines Online-Shooters TOXIKK ab und ebnet den Weg für die Detroit-Generation. Letztere soll vor allem für Nutzer der Free Edition einige Änderungen bringen. Und auch das aktuelle Update hat in dieser Hinsicht bereits einiges zu bieten. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Change: Free Edition Players (FEPs) can now vote for the next map in the the post match menu. However, this is limited to the maps that are included in the Free Edition. 1.1 will bring more changes to this system.
  • Change - Free Edition players can now directly access QuickJoin and the Tutorial from the main menu.
  • Change - Free players CAN'T play Boot Camp and Contract offline matches anymore (except for the Tutorial mission of course).
  • Change - New rotating mainmenu hint messages which also display your item unlocking progress
  • Change - Free Edition players are now notified that customization options are not available in the customization menu upon entering the menu. (They were only informed when they tried to apply customizations before)
Daniel Boll am 06 Mrz 2017 @ 13:25
0
Screenshots
TOXIKK
TOXIKK
Mehr Shots (13)
Videos

Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
9 September 2016
Hersteller:
Reakktor

Publisher:
2tainment
Game-Abo:
  
